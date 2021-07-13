Cancel
Cosmetic Bootcamp Begins The Dialogue About Diversity In Dermatology.

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

ASPEN, Colo., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 17 th Annual Cosmetic Bootcamp, Dr. Jacob Beer outlined the disparities in dermatologic care in darker skin patients not only in the delivery of care but also in opportunities to become dermatologists. During the pandemic, Dr. Beer worked on dozens of projects to use teledermatology to deliver high quality skin care and increase access to care.  Over the course of several months, it became apparent that huge disparities exist in the delivery of dermatologic care to skin of color patients.  To overcome these disparities, he is partnering with academia and industry. One source of this disparity appears to be rooted in the lack of skin of color dermatologists with whom patients can relate.  Dr. Beer is presently negotiating with several academic centers as potential collaborators to provide scalable mentorship opportunities as well as improved educational materials for health care providers. He is also partnering with corporate sponsors to develop content in a format that will be relevant as well as increase research for diseases in darker skin.  Initial discussions have demonstrated significant interest in partnering on this campaign. 

For More Information, Contact Kenneth Beer MD 561 655 9055

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cosmetic-bootcamp-begins-the-dialogue-about-diversity-in-dermatology-301333006.html

SOURCE Cosmetic Bootcamp

