Headkrack Reflects On His Experience Taking Ayahuasca For The Third Time [WATCH]

The news regarding the recent alleged shootout at Lil Durk's home has captivated Hip Hop. There were rumors this week that an altercation occurred at the Chicago rapper's Georgia estate, and on Thursday (July 15), details of the reported attempted home invasion circulated. We previously reported on the news that on Sunday (July 11) just after 5:00 a.m., several individuals broke into Durk and India's home resulting in an alleged shootout between the couple and the suspects.