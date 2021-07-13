Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Virgin Hotels' Presents Summer Sessions, The Ultimate Entertainment Experience In Dallas & Nashville

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

MIAMI, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgin Hotels , the growing lifestyle hotel brand by Virgin Group Founder Sir Richard Branson, in partnership with Virgin Voyages and Belvedere invites guests to a summer-long entertainment experience Summer Sessions at Virgin Hotels. Guests are invited to cool off at Virgin Hotels Dallas and Virgin Hotels Nashville and enjoy a party-packed weekend of musical programming, retail pop-ups and drag brunches this July and August.

Virgin Hotels brings all the summery feels with performances by Channel Tres, Yungbae, Sam Blackyand and more.

Adding to the sunshine, Virgin Voyages will take over The Pool Club's at each hotel and create a fully immersive pop-up experience for all guests to relax, unwind and escape to The Beach Club at Bimini by Virgin Voyages. The upscale pop-up will feature a resort-like experience with workout classes and poolside lounging which will give way to a vibrant-colored sunset party while taking in the views of the city.

Virgin Hotels Dallas ( July 23-25): Summer Sessions will kick off Friday, July 23 at 3 pm with an epic Summer Friday's daytime party at The Pool Club in Dallas with music by DJSC,DJ of the Dallas Cowboys. At 6 pm, Commons Club will host an elevated Happy Hour with sounds by DJ Rizkilla. At 9 pm the evening will end at The Pool Club with music by JCL and Rizza.

The festivities will continue Saturday with the pop-up of The Beach Club at Bimini by Virgin Voyages. During the morning, guests will be invited to a dose of 'Vitamin Sea', Virgin Voyage ideology inspired by the oceans and their importance in well-being for everyone's daily lives. A HIIT workout class will be led by Personal Trainer, John Benton. At noon the splashy pop-up will get lively with tropical house beats by DJ C-Quel, Elvis Saurezand DJSC.

Overlooking the city, the soiree will continue with performances by Channel Tres and Yungbaewith cocktails by Belvedere at The Pool Club at 10 pm.

The weekend event will culminate on Sunday, July 25 at 11 am with a special brunch featuring refreshing cocktails by Belvedere and more delights. Turning up the heat at The Pool Club will be multitalented DJ/producer, model, and influencer Sam Blacky.

For tickets, tables and reservations to the weekend festivities, visit: https://virginhotels.com/summer-sessions-at-virgin-hotels/

Virgin Hotels Nashville ( August 13-15):Virgin Hotels Nashville will keep you entertained this summer with their Summer Session weekend. Starting, Friday, August 13 at 1 pm join the all-day party at The Pool Club with TGIF Poolside and sounds by DJ Rod, Coach & Hish. At 6 pm, Commons Club will host a Happy Hour.

On Saturday Virgin Voyages will transport all visitors to Bimini and create the ultimate summer escape at The Pool Club in Nashville with their pop-up, The Beach Club at Bimini. In the morning, guests will be invited to a dose of 'Vitamin Sea' with workout class. In the afternoon guests can mingle in the open-air lounge by the pool and dance to sets from DJ Slim McGraw & Rod.

The evening will kick off with beats from Channel Tres & Will Gavin at The Pool Club.

For tickets, tables and reservations to the weekend festivities, visit: https://virginhotels.com/summer-sessions-at-virgin-hotels/

Fans are invited to amplify their summer experience--plus save up to 20% when booking a room package at Virgin Hotels Dallas or Virgin Hotels Nashville .

All hotel guests of suites, penthouses and Richard's Flat get access to Richard's Rooftop VIP area at The Beach Club at Bimini by Virgin Voyages.

IMAGES: Download Here

About Virgin Hotels:Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value, and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "#1 Hotel in the United States" in 2016 and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - Virgin Hotels Dallas - named the "#16 Hotel in Texas" - Virgin Hotels Nashville and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are now open. Locations in New York, New Orleans, Miami, Edinburgh, and Glasgow to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, and London.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virgin-hotels-presents-summer-sessions-the-ultimate-entertainment-experience-in-dallas--nashville-301332993.html

SOURCE Virgin Hotels

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
976
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virgin Hotels Chicago#Entertainment#Virgin Hotels#Dallas Nashville#Virgin Group Founder#Virgin Voyages#The Pool Club#The Beach Club#Summer Sessions#Djsc#Commons Club#Jcl#Yungbaewith#Tgif Poolside#Coach Hish#Dj Slim Mcgraw Rod#Channel Tres Will Gavin#Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Music
Related
Nashville, TNWKRN

Nashville Yards to be home to the ‘next great entertainment district’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Developers call it the ‘next great entertainment district in one of the most important music and entertainment centers of our country.’. “It really does make you think about a new gateway to downtown,” said Metro Councilman Freddie O’Connell. “If you think about truly downtown music venues you have the Ryman, Bridgestone, I think AEG is looking at it and saying we probably have enough capacity here to bring in another venue for ticketed shows.”
Dallas, TXculturemap.com

Dallas Bites & Sights Tours presents Dallas' Best Tacos & Margaritas Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Dallas Bites & Sights Tours will present a taco and margarita sampling adventure. The tour features four stops, where guests can enjoy award-winning street tacos, gourmet tacos and eclectic tacos.
Musicporthole.com

Virgin Hotels is Giving Guests a Preview of the Beach Club at Bimini

The Virgin brand has come a long way since their days selling records on Notting Hill Gate in London. Today, the multinational organization has its hand in just about every industry you can think of, including commercial space flight. One of their newest ventures, Virgin Voyages, is set to take the cruise world by storm and the company is giving guests at two of their hotels a sneak preview of what life will be like at the company’s private island resort in the Bahamas.
Lifestylefb101.com

SIR RICHARD BRANSON WELCOMES VIRGIN HOTELS LAS VEGAS WITH A SPLASH

On Thursday, June 10, Virgin Group founder, Sir Richard Branson, made his grand arrival to the newly reimagined and re-conceptualized, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, as part of the property’s Unstoppable Weekend celebration, marking the complete opening of the resort. In the early afternoon, Sir Richard was the first to arrive at the casino-resort in a parade of classic British cabs where he was welcomed by executives from JC Hospitality, Hilton, Virgin Hotels and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas team members.
Lifestylehotelnewsresource.com

Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center Opens

Crescent Hotels & Resort announced today the opening of Marriott Dallas Allen Hotel & Convention Center on July 28, 2021. Connected to the four-star Watters Creek Convention Center, the property offers 79,000 square feet of combined event space, perfect for executive board meeting retreats, multi-day conferences, conventions, and more. All meeting spaces are designed to adapt to a variety of formats and group sizes, with pivotable walls, moveable partitions, and soft seating to ensure every team’s meeting space is tailored to their needs.
Lifestylephl17.com

Summer Entertaining

Lifestyle Influencer Laurie Graham-King is here to help with some amazing products to kick off your summer. A Brand. A Mindset. An Attitude. FUN WINE Hard Bubbly Collections are lightly carbonated, flavored wine drinks, all-natural ingredients, low ABV (5.5%), and only 59 versus 150 calories for a 5oz pour made with Monk Fruit.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Williamson Source

20 Summer Bucket List Must-Dos in Nashville

Nashville offers a plethora of incredible experiences for families to bond over. We have compiled a family bucket list of the top 20 things in Nashville you need to experience. Don’t worry; there is something for everyone whether your family members are lovers of music, the great outdoors or history.
Entertainment8newsnow.com

Daughtry to play at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Dec. 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Daughtry will play The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on Sunday, Dec. 5. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, July 23 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets are being released Thursday, a day earlier. Find Daughtry tickets for sale at axs.com or check this Ticketmaster page, which doesn’t have the show listed yet.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

Nashville Yards Announces Joint Venture with AEG To Develop Entertainment District and Lease Agreement with AEG Presents for Music Venue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. & LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2021-- Southwest Value Partners (SWVP), owner and developer of the 18-acre Nashville Yards project, and Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG), the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company, today announced a joint venture to co-develop the planned entertainment district and concert venue at Nashville Yards. AEG Presents, the live-entertainment division of AEG, has entered into a long-term lease agreement with the joint venture to operate the concert venue component of the entertainment district.
Restaurantsculturemap.com

The Annie Cafe and Bar presents The Ultimate High Tea & Caviar Soirée

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Just in time for National Caviar Day, The Annie will present their inaugural high tea social to celebrate the rollout of their custom reserve caviar, harvested by Berg Hospitality owner Benjamin Berg.
Travelbreakingtravelnews.com

Delphina hotels invites guests to experience best of Sardinia

Delphina hotels & resorts has revealed the most in demand experiences from its properties across Sardinia as guests return for the summer season. Gallura cooking lessons, pieds dans l’eau restaurants, thalassotherapy and wellness treatments with the scent of Sardinia are all on the menu. There has also been demand for...
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

Next Round: How Virgin Atlantic Elevates the In-Flight Drinks Experience

On this episode of “Next Round,” host Zach Geballe chats with Shiada Drysdale, beverage manager for Virgin Atlantic, to discuss the in-flight drinks experience. Drysdale details her career path and how she came to combine her passion for wine and with her experience in the world of aviation. Drysdale also explains the recent changes that have occurred with in-flight beverages in particular — with packaging being key.
Nashville, TNPosted by
Dex Walker

Nashville Zoo presents 'Red, White & Zoo'

NASHVILLE, TN — Nashville Zoo at Grassmere will be hosting the “Red, White & Zoo” wine-tasting event on Friday, July 30, from 6.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. Take a stroll through the Zoo’s exotic habitat by enjoying various and unlimited samples of red and white wines from around the world. There will also be live music, animal encounters, local food trucks, and dining options, and a selection of craft beers and spirits to make the evening a memorable one.
Miami, FLworldairlinenews.com

Emirates arrives in Miami

Emirates is connecting global business and leisure travelers with it’s first-ever passenger service between Dubai and Miami. The airline celebrated the inaugural flight of its four times a week service when it touched down in Miami at 1100 hrs local time yesterday (July 22). Emirates flight EK213 was welcomed by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy