Human Wealth™ Announces Design Partner Program

IRVINE, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to make their trademarked approach to wealth planning accessible to more individuals, families, entrepreneurs, and business owners, Human Wealth™ is now offering licensing opportunities for Human Wealth™ Design Partners. By licensing the system and software, wealth advisors will be able to learn and practice Human Wealth™ planning in an effort to elevate their clientele's well-being. Additionally, the Design Partner Program was developed for professionals looking to play a significant role in the further advancement of Human Wealth's innovative planning method. Space in the program is limited. Beyond certifications, qualified licensing candidates need to be genuine and empathetic with an experienced career involving the management of material assets and financial planning systems. At the core, each Design Partner needs to have an authenticity that radiates, with a steadfast goal of serving others to create real, intentional impact in the lives of others. Interested wealth advisors and wealth management firms may inquire by sending over a resume and cover letter via email: David@HumanWealth.io. Learn more about Human Wealth™ HERE.

"Our greatest goal is to serve others, and through the Human Wealth™ Design Partner Program we will be able to expand our reach. We are inspired to see our team grow with exemplary wealth advisors."- David Coles, President, Human Wealth™

About Human Wealth™:The Human Wealth Modality™ consists of four phases: Discover Wellbeing, Explore Resources, Design Systems, and Implement Plan. The proprietary approach was developed by Ryan Coles (Chief Science Officer), Evan Coles (Chief Design Officer), and David Coles (President) to help wealth advisors bridge the gap between a client's subjective experience of life and the resources they have. By moving through the four phases annually, advisors can ensure that their clientele are supported by financial systems that are meaningful, sustainable, feasible, and integrated into their lives. Human Wealth™ plans are effective in supporting a well-lived life, using a scientifically designed system that produces results uncommon in the industry through tools that effectively track progress throughout a client's life journey.

HumanWealth.io

Contact: Paula Steurer, Sterling Public RelationsDirect: 949. 200. 6566 Paula@SterlingPublicRelationsOC.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/human-wealth-announces-design-partner-program-301332998.html

SOURCE Human Wealth

