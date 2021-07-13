Cancel
Latin America Buy Now Pay Later Markets 2021-2028: End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, And Consumer Demographics

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Latin America Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As credit card penetration remains less than 15% in most of Latin American markets, BNPL lending has substantial growth prospects in the region. With the growing e-commerce market in the region, the BNPL service is also expected to grow.

Cash vouchers which are most trusted digital payment mode in the region, sometimes allow consumers to pay in interest-free instalments which provide flexibility to consumers. For instance, in the region, around 45% of eCommerce payments are made in instalments which are usually interest free .Addi, a white-label BNPL startup based in Colombia, plans to expand to Brazil and Mexico by end of 2020. The start-up which was established in 2018 has risen US$31.3M in funding from Andreessen Horowitz and Quona Capital. Addi direct sales force in Colombia mainly targets elective medicine, home improvement and fast fashion merchants.

Also, the company has integrated with Vtex, an ecommerce platform, to allow merchants connected to Vtex offer installment loan financing within 24 hours. This feature is expected to be rolled out in Brazil by end of 2020 . Also, Addi collaborated with Telefonica, a telecom provider to enable financing of mobile devices. Other key BNPL providers in LATAM include NeoPag, Kueski Pay, and Referencia.Regional/country reports included in this bundled offering provide a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in Buy Now Pay Later industry. These reports offer data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.Each regional/country report details market opportunities across 40 market segments in Buy Now Pay Later for the period 2019-2028 and identifies opportunities. It captures essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction across end-use segments.

This offering is a bundled offering, combining one regional and 5 country reports:1. Latin America Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook2. Argentina Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook3. Brazil Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook4. Chile Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook5. Colombia Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook6. Mexico Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities (2019-2028) Databook ScopeCountry reports in this bundled offering provide in-depth, data-centric analysis of Buy Now Pay Later industry. BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

  • Online Channel
  • POS Channel

Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Education: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later in Automotive: Market Size and Forecast

  • Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis
  • Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis
  • Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

  • Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category
  • Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group
  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income
  • Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender
  • Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/snvt4f

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/latin-america-buy-now-pay-later-markets-2021-2028-end-use-sectors-operational-kpis-retail-product-dynamics-and-consumer-demographics-301332892.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

