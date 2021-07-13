Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

U.S. Bank Names Tendayi Kapfidze As Head Of Economic Analysis (Photo: Business Wire)

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

U.S. Bank announced today that it has named Tendayi Kapfidze as its new head of economic analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006063/en/

In this role, Kapfidze will build on U.S. Bank's existing economic research capabilities supporting our client-facing businesses as well as economic scenario analysis supporting, among other things, treasure balance sheet management activities, CCAR stress testing and CECL modeling processes.

Kapfidze, 43, was most recently chief economist at Lending Tree. During his time there, he was responsible for analysis of the U.S. economy with a focus on housing and mortgage trends. He frequently helps consumers understand the economy through media appearances and interviews in outlets including The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Yahoo Finance and CNBC. He previously held senior economist roles at Pfizer, Ally Financial and Bank of America.

"Tendayi has great expertise and a strong track record in macroeconomic and financial analysis," said Jennifer Thompson, executive vice president, investor relations and economic analysis. "We're excited to have him at U.S. Bank and continue to build on the foundation we have in place."

Kapfidze received a bachelor's degree in engineering management from Saint Louis University and his master's in applied economics from Johns Hopkins University.

About U.S. BankU.S. Bancorp, with nearly 70,000 employees and $553 billion in assets as of March 31, 2021, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006063/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
993
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Banking#U S Bank#U S Economy#U S Bank#Ccar#Cecl#Lending Tree#The New York Times#The Wall Street Journal#Usa Today#Yahoo Finance#Cnbc#Saint Louis University#Johns Hopkins University#Bancorp#Superregional#Businesswire Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Economy
Related
Businesspymnts.com

Wells Fargo Taps Derek Ellington As SMB Banking Chief

Wells Fargo has announced its head of Small Business Banking will be Derek Ellington after luring him away from Bank of America where he worked for two-dozen years, according to a press release. The appointment is effective Oct. 18, and Ellington will oversee about 2,000 colleagues, the release stated. “Over...
Businessbizjournals

Wells Fargo names new leader for auto finance group

Wells Fargo & Company has named Tanya Sanders to head its auto division, succeeding Laura Schupbach, who recently announced her decision to retire after 26 years with the bank. Sanders has been with Wells Fargo since 2019 and brings experience from numerous leadership positions within the auto finance industry to...
Businessrismedia.com

Freddie Mac Names New SVP

Freddie Mac announced that Jerry Mauricio will serve as the company’s senior vice president and chief compliance officer (CCO). Mauricio brings with him over two decades of managing compliance programs in the global financial services industry. Mauricio has been serving in the role of Interim CCO at Freddie Mac since January 2021 and will fully transition to the position of CCO effective immediately. He will be a member of the company’s senior operating committee and report directly to CEO Michael DeVito.
Businessmortgageorb.com

Mauricio Assumes Post As Freddie Mac Chief Compliance Officer

Freddie Mac has named Jerry Mauricio as the company’s senior vice president and chief compliance officer, having served as the GSE’s interim CCO since January 2021. He will fully transition to the position of CCO immediately, becoming a member of the company’s senior operating committee and reporting directly to CEO Michael DeVito. As chief compliance officer, Mauricio will oversee and lead Freddie Mac’s compliance risk management program for the company’s regulatory and conservatorship obligations.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Michael Hakoun, Executive Vice President And Managing Director, Ledyard Financial Advisors (Photo: Business Wire)

Ledyard National Bank is pleased to announce that Michael Hakoun has joined the bank as the new Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Ledyard Financial Advisors. He follows Dennis Mitchell, who will be retiring in September after leading Ledyard's Wealth Management division for the last thirteen years. Michael brings with him nearly two decades of experience in the investment management and banking industry, having worked in the US and Canada.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Bank Of Montreal Announces Subordinated Note Issue

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, July 15, 2021 /CNW/ - Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO) (BMO) - Get Report today announced a domestic public offering of $1.00 billion of subordinated notes (Non-Viability Contingent Capital (NVCC)) (the "Notes") through its Canadian Medium-Term Note Program. The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general banking purposes.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Technology Industry Veteran Scott Wagner Joins True Wind As Head Of Strategic Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- True Wind Capital ("True Wind"), a San Francisco-based private equity firm focused on investing in leading technology companies, today announced that technology industry veteran Scott Wagner has joined the firm as Head of Strategic Capital. In this new role, Mr. Wagner will be responsible for leading True Wind's SPAC franchise and overseeing its operations. Mr. Wagner has been closely involved with True Wind Capital, having served as an independent board member to prior True Wind SPACs and as an advisor to the firm for over five years.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Hafize Gaye Erkan, Co-CEO, First Republic Bank (Photo: Business Wire)

First Republic Bank (FRC) - Get Report, a leading private bank and wealth management company, today announced that its Board of Directors has extended the contract of its Founder, Chairman and CEO Jim Herbert through December 31, 2022, following which he will serve as Executive Chairman. The Board has also entered into a contract with Hafize Gaye Erkan as Co-CEO, sharing Chief Executive responsibilities with and reporting to Mr. Herbert. Additionally, Ms. Erkan will continue to serve as President and a director on the Board.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Cloudworks Is Now Part Of Accenture (Photo: Business Wire)

Accenture (ACN) - Get Report has acquired Cloudworks, a leading Toronto-based Oracle Cloud implementation service provider across North America. The deal further enhances Accenture's capabilities to deliver Oracle solutions to clients on their journeys to the cloud. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. This press release features...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Carla S. Mashinski, Primoris Board Member, Recognized As NACD Directorship Certified (Photo: Business Wire)

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: PRIM)("Primoris" or the "Company") today announced that Carla S. Mashinski, who serves as an independent Board Member of Primoris, has been recognized as NACD Directorship Certified™ by the National Association of Corporate Directors ("NACD"). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Scout Clean Energy Taps John Clapp As Chief Financial Officer

BOULDER, Colo., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Clean Energy, LLC ('Scout') announced today that it has strengthened its executive leadership team by adding renewables industry veteran John Clapp as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). "We are excited to add John to our executive team along with myself and our COO...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Saadia Madsbjerg (Photo: Business Wire)

The Coca-Cola Company today declared a dividend of 42 cents per common share. The dividend is payable Oct. 1, 2021, to shareowners of record of the company as of the close of business on Sept. 15, 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210714005814/en/. The board...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Charles Meyers, New Appointment To Fastly's Board Of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fastly, Inc. (FSLY) - Get Report, provider of an edge cloud platform, today announced that it has appointed Paula Loop, previously an assurance partner at PwC and the leader of PwC's Governance Insights Center and Charles Meyers, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equinix, to its board of directors effective July 8, 2021. These independent director appointments increase Fastly's Board of Directors to nine members.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

JP Morgan To Allow All Wealth Management Clients To Access Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Funds: Report

JP Morgan is reportedly now allowing wealth management clients to access institutional Bitcoin and crypto funds. Business Insider obtained an internal memo from JP Morgan that indicates the bank’s wealth management clients can now take buy and sell orders for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Bitcoin Cash Trust, Ethereum Trust, Ethereum Classic products, and Osprey Funds’ Bitcoin Trust.

Comments / 0

Community Policy