Just Share Media's Cinema-Quality Video Content Platform Set To Transform The Roofing Industry

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

DALLAS, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meet the startup poised to change the way working-class companies take on the digital world. Just Share Media's revolutionary stock video platform brings cinematic quality videos into the hands of everyday roofing professionals for a fraction of the cost.

Just Share Media is leading the charge in specifically addressing the needs of the roofing industry by offering cinema-quality roofing videos for any budget. Simply put, Just Share Media schedules, funds, shoots, and produces industry-specific highly cinematic videos that are meant to promote your business through a variety of digital channels all from a low-cost monthly subscription.

To support this groundbreaking pursuit, Just Share Media is investing tens of thousands of dollars to foster an acceleration within such an important segment of our economy. Traditionally, roofing companies would have to spend upwards of $10,000 for a videography company to come out and shoot a video. With Just Share Media, they can license premium video content for as low as $399 per month while getting new content every 30-days.

"This is all made possible by understanding that our company needed to also be a technology company. In partnership with WestLink, out of Denver, Colorado, we had a custom platform built that offers an intuitive user experience allowing the customization and licensing of premium video content. Where the platform gets smart is the set of algorithms that will be in place to ensure similarly geographical businesses do not display similar content." - Ryan Landis, Partner & CEO.

Just Share Media is listing dozens of premium cinema-quality weekly with a quickly growing library to meet the demands of this industry. Already selling out during their pilot and pre-launch programs, Just Share Media has seen tremendous appetite from roofing companies wanting to license their video content.

"Just as with companies that have come before us across many segments of our economy, we fully expect to disrupt the roofing industry, creating new businesses and creating new jobs across the country." - Allen Mick, Partner & Head of Sales.

Check out Just Share Media and be sure to follow them to see how they will be shaking up the roofing industry over the coming years.

Please direct all media questions to Justin Wells, Partner & CMO @ justin@justsharemedia.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/just-share-medias-cinema-quality-video-content-platform-set-to-transform-the-roofing-industry-301332981.html

SOURCE Just Share Media

New York City, NY
