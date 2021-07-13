Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Finetune Generate™ Is Now Patent Pending

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Finetune, a global educational technology company, announced that its advanced content authoring product, Finetune Generate, is now patent pending. Finetune's state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language generation (NLG) algorithms have been shown to increase subject matter experts' (SME) test item authoring output three to ten-fold, while improving item quality and creativity. Generate solves important challenges faced by assessment owners.

A fundamental problem in testing operations is that writing quality test questions is time-consuming, expensive, and subject to shortages of subject matter experts. "No one who is responsible for test development has ever complained about having too many good test questions," noted Dr. Sara Vispoel, Finetune's Chief Assessment & Learning Officer. "Shortages of these questions reduce the measurement quality of tests and decrease the value of information coming from them."

Generate is something entirely new for the assessment world, and it has been proven in action. "We have run many pilots of Generate studying its performance in a wide variety of real-world applications with organizations that are leaders in their fields. While Generate consistently improves item writers' output, even more impressively, the quality metrics are consistently judged superior to authoring without Generate," said Dr. Saad Kahn, Chief AI Scientist & Innovation Officer.

Steve Shapiro, Finetune's CEO, noted that Generate is "one of those rare game-changing products that improves testing for all of its stakeholders. Assessment leaders love the increased strategic, public relations, and revenue opportunities. Testing managers appreciate that Generate is fast, flexible, easily implemented, and budget-sparing. Psychometricians are grateful to avoid test design compromises due to item shortages. Authors—especially volunteer authors—really appreciate the creativity and productivity boost that Generate's AI and NLP provides them. And test-takers naturally receive the benefit of better quality tests."

Finetune's prowess in educational technology has led to the creation of products that are the backbone of teacher education, assessment scoring systems, and advanced AI content tagging. Simmy Ziv-el, Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer shared Finetune's philosophy: "Computer scientists know that the best AI tools are used by domain professionals in a hybrid human-AI fashion. Our AI supports subject matter experts' creativity and authoring insight. It is creating opportunities for testing programs that were not available only a few months ago."

Contact: Simmy Ziv-el, simmy@finetunelearning.com

A white paper on Finetune Generate is available for download at www.finetunelearning.com/generate.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finetune-generate-is-now-patent-pending-301332840.html

SOURCE Finetune

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
993
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Test Design#Creating Opportunities#Patent Pending#Productivity#Nlg#Psychometricians#Nlp#Finetune Generate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

OpenAI's New Code Generator: GitHub Copilot (and Codex)

You’ve probably heard of the recent Copilot tool by GitHub, which generates code for you. You can see this tool as an auto-complete++ for code. You give it the name of a function along with some additional info, and it generates the code for you quite accurately! But it won’t just autocomplete your function.
ComputersVentureBeat

AI Weekly: OpenAI’s pivot from robotics acknowledges the power of simulation

Late last week, OpenAI confirmed it shuttered its robotics division in part due to difficulties in collecting the data necessary to break through technical barriers. After years of research into machines that can learn to perform tasks like solving a Rubik’s Cube, company cofounder Wojciech Zaremba said it makes sense for OpenAI to shift its focus to other domains, where training data is more readily available.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

A Simple Yet Effective 5-Step Framework to Master Data Visualization

Let’s slowly break down the framework using an example and create the visualization. Screenshots included. Visualizing the data has always fascinated me. To present my thoughts and findings in visual images and narrate a story has always been my strength. We all know the importance of data visualization in the...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

The composable stack - InterSystems: The software consumption pendulum

This is a guest post for the Computer Weekly Developer Network written by Scott Gnau in his capacity as VP of data platforms at InterSystems – a company known for its software systems and technology for high-performance database management, rapid application development, integration and healthcare information systems. The software consumption...
Cell Phonesjaxenter.com

How a Data API Enables the MeetKai Next-Generation Voice Assistant

To be the next-generation voice assistant, you need to be a concierge that truly understands your user’s preferences, learns them, and keeps track of context for personalized results. How do you keep track of preferences and other relevant activities such as recent searches?. At MeetKai, the goal is greater than...
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Data Science Concepts for Business Leaders: Project Lifecycle

These days everyone is on the data bandwagon. Companies scramble to collect more data, better talent, and promise useful insights. But when the rubber meets the road, useful insights are still challenging even with the latest technology and the brightest minds. According to Gartner, 85% of data science projects fail....
Technologypv-magazine.com

Interoperable SCADA protocols for PV inverters

Researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) have. software to enable the interoperability of PV inverters with other components in the system. The new prototype, which the scientists described as deployable in simple embedded controllers, was developed with two different protocols: the Distributed Network Protocol...
Engineeringaithority.com

Cambridge Quantum Algorithm Solves Optimisation Problems Significantly Faster, Outperforming Existing Quantum Methods

A novel combinatorial optimisation algorithm sets a new quantum computing standard at the heart of the modern economy. In a development that is likely to set a new industry standard, scientists at Cambridge Quantum (CQ) have developed a new algorithm for solving combinatorial optimisation problems that are widespread in business and industry, such as travelling salesman, vehicle routing or job shop scheduling, using near-term quantum computers.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Machine Learning — Simplified Definition

People worry that computers will get too smart and take over the world, but the real problem is that they’re too stupid and they’ve already taken over the world. — Pedro Domingos. It feels like Google or Facebook releases a new AI technology every week to speed up or improve...
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Dremio Cloud empowers self-service and interactive analytics on the data lake

Dremio announced its cloud-native SQL-based data lakehouse service, Dremio Cloud. Purpose-built for the cloud, Dremio Cloud makes cloud data lakes 10x easier, while delivering infinite scale and security. Dremio Cloud enables organizations of any size to leverage a no-copy open data architecture that eliminates the need to copy data into expensive and proprietary data warehouses.
Technologychannele2e.com

How to Have the Cybersecurity Conversation with Your Clients

Being able to have frank and honest conversations with your clients is important. In fact, it’s an essential part of a strong client relationship. Ensuring that you start those conversations in a way that educates, benefits, and builds trust between both parties is the best way to set your relationship up for long-term success. And in today’s managed services provider (MSP) landscape, one client conversation stands out from the rest: the cybersecurity conversation.
SoftwareEmbedded.com

New ML-based tool offers automated chip design flow optimization

Cadence Design Systems has introduced a new tool that uses machine learning (ML) to drive the Cadence RTL-to-signoff implementation flow, delivering what it said is up to 10X productivity and 20% PPA improvements. There’s no debating the fact that chip design is getting more and more complex as customers demand...
Softwarefinextra.com

Win Fintech Customers with NLP

Recent advances in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and namely its sub-domains – Machine Learning (ML) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) are bringing us close to the moment when we won’t distinguish the difference between the way people talk (human speech) and the way machines interpret and reproduce it (machine speech). And...
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

IoT ML and AI services to reach $3.6 billion in 2026

The next wave of Internet of Things (IoT) analytics development will fully converge with the big data domain. Simultaneously, the value in the technology stack is shifting beyond the hardware and middleware to analytics and value-added services, such as machine-learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI). According to ABI Research, ML and AI services are estimated to grow within the IoT domain at a CAGR of nearly 40%, reaching $3.6 billion in 2026.
Technologyaithority.com

NetImpact Launches DX360°, A Set Of Comprehensive Digital Transformation (DX) Disruptors

DX360° equips the Federal Government’s next Go-To partner with unique capabilities fast-tracking the DX journey. NetImpact Strategies, Inc. announced the launch of DX360°, a comprehensive approach that optimizes DX efforts cohesively by addressing strategy, tools, and data. NetImpact’s DX360° capabilities offer practical, proven, and ready-to-use blueprints, playbooks, and tools to accelerate Digital Transformation and reduce risk for the Federal Government.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

The Next Step in Machine Learning’s Evolution: Graph Neural Networks

The capacity to consistently attain enterprise value from mission critical machine learning deployments hinges on at least one of the following three applications: classifying entities, predicting events, and understanding why events happened. No matter which technique is used, whether it includes supervised, unsupervised, or reinforcement learning, or if the scale...
SoftwareComputer Weekly

Lizard logic, Abbyy NeoML open source library adds Python

Abbyy didn’t let the summer slowdown ‘silly season’ dampen its news cycle too much, the ‘digital intelligence company’ announced an update for NeoML, its cross-platform open source machine learning library. With a heritage in document management and data intelligence, Abbyy has in recent years extends its (application and service) products...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

New AIOps Enhancements on Prisma SD-WAN 5.5

AIOps is short for Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations. It aims at simplifying and automating IP operations management and problem solving in IT environments. It does this by leveraging big data, analytics and machine learning and performs analysis in order to detect events and patterns and act upon them accordingly.
Coding & Programminggitconnected.com

The Art of Coding — Manoeuvering

This is chapter 7 on the Art of Coding, loosely formatted as per the ancient book Art of War and part of a series of articles capturing good intentions and opinions on how to write software code. In software development, the team receives their instructions from the product management group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy