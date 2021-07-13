Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Nancy Dubuc Joins Warner Music Group Board Of Directors

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

Highly Respected Media Executive is CEO of VICE Media Group

Thomas H. Lee Named WMG Director Emeritus

NEW YORK, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. ("WMG") today announced the election of Nancy Dubuc to the company's board of directors, including being named chairperson of the Audit Committee and a member of the Executive Committee, effective today.

At the same time, Thomas H. Lee announced his intention to step down from the company's board of directors after more than 17 years of service. In 2004, he led the investor group which purchased the company from Time Warner. In light of his many contributions to Warner Music Group, Lee has been given the title of Director Emeritus.

Dubuc is currently Chief Executive Officer of VICE Media Group, the largest independent youth media company. Since joining VICE in 2018, she has directed the expansion and cultural transformation of the company's global businesses. Prior to joining VICE, Dubuc served as President and Chief Executive Officer of A+E Networks. In the course of her career, she has built a reputation as an inspiring creative with a history of outstanding success in innovative programming. She has been named to Fortune's list of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Business, The Hollywood Reporter's annual Power 100, and Vanity Fair's New Establishment list. She also currently serves on the board of directors of Vice Media LLC and Flutter Entertainment PLC.

Len Blavatnik, Founder & Chairman of Access Industries, said: "Nancy is an exceptional addition to the Board. Her experience in visual and digital media, combined with her knowledge of youth culture and the entertainment market, make her well suited to help guide WMG's growth. I would also like to thank Tom for his many years of valuable service on the Board, and I'm pleased that we'll be able to call on his expertise in the future."

Nancy Dubuc noted: "Music now lives in many different forms, across cultures, technologies, and media. Warner's dynamic, global approach to creativity and commerce, along with the powerful value proposition it offers artists and songwriters, make it a truly progressive and exciting company. I'm looking forward to working with everyone on the Board to help chart the years ahead."

Thomas Lee said: "Warner Music Group has undergone an extraordinary evolution over the past 17 years. It's been gratifying to help the company drive its transformation and deliver unprecedented growth. I'm honored that Len and the Board have asked me to continue to serve the company for which I have such admiration."

About Warner Music GroupWith a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over 1 million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company, as well as consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; and UPROXX, the youth culture destination. Follow WMG on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media ContactJames Steven James.Steven@wmg.com

Investor Relations ContactKareem Chin Kareem.Chin@wmg.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
988
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Len Blavatnik
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Business#Wmg#Warner Music Group Corp#The Audit Committee#The Executive Committee#Time Warner#Vice Media Group#A E Networks#Fortune#Vanity Fair#Vice Media Llc#Flutter Entertainment Plc#Founder Chairman Of#Access Industries#Board#Recorded Music#Big Beat#Elektra#First Night#Nonesuch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Music
News Break
Instagram
Related
Businessinsideradio.com

iHeartMedia Digital Audio COO Darren Davis Announces His Retirement.

Darren Davis, Chief Operating Officer of iHeartMedia’s Digital Audio Group, has decided to step down from his role effective Jan. 1, 2022, the company announced this morning (July 23). Davis has been with iHeart for 30 years – CEO Bob Pittman says he has in essence “grown up through our organization” – starting as a programming intern in 1992 at AC WASH-FM Washington DC and rising through a succession of senior management positions. Davis will continue with the company as an advisor.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Albert Ko Joins Elation Health's Board of Directors

FinTech Leader Lends Expertise to Reform Primary Care Payment Models and Build-Out Elation’s Primary Care Platform. Elation Health, a clinical-first technology company powering the future of independent primary care, today announced that noted business leader Albert “Al” Ko, CEO of Early Warning, the fintech firm behind the Zelle banking network, has joined Elation Health’s Board of Directors.
completemusicupdate.com

Warner Music acquires Doug Morris’s 12Tone Music

Warner Music has acquired the assets of 12Tone Music – the record company launched in 2018 by US record industry veteran Doug Morris, who began his major label career at Warner in the 1970s before going on to hold the top job at both Universal Music and Sony Music. “12Tone...
martechseries.com

Kim Williams-Bradley Joins Genius Sports Board of Directors

Joins Board as Independent Director and member of both Audit and Compensation Committees. Financial expert, with over two decades of experience in key leadership positions within the sports and media fields. Genius Sports Limited , the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting...
BusinessBillboard

Warner Chappell Production Music Brand Refresh: New Logo & Exec Hires

Warner Chappell Production Music (WCPM) is getting a global brand refresh and expanded executive team, among other changes in what the publisher's production and custom music arm describes as its "biggest transformation in a decade." Led by WCPM co-heads Alec Sharpe (head of business development & operations) and Pat Weaver...
Business Insider

Richard Boudreault Joins Auxico's Board of Directors

MONTREAL, July 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Auxico Resources Canada Inc. (CSE: AUAG) is pleased to announce that Richard Boudreault has been elected to the board of directors of Auxico, following the Company's annual meeting of shareholders on July 15, 2021. A successful serial entrepreneur and C-level executive, Mr. Boudreault...
Posted by
BET

Former Xerox CEO Ursula Burns Joins Endeavor Board of Directors

Former chair and CEO of Xerox Corp and VEON Ltd. Ursula Burns has joined the board of directors of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The newly public company announced Monday (July 19) that it had added Burns, the first Black woman to be a CEO of a Fortune 500 company, to its board of directors. The talent agency, formerly known as William Morris Endeavor, now has two female board members, Burns and CEO of Uncle Nearest Inc. Fawn Weaver, TheWrap reports.
Businessfinancemagnates.com

MarketAxess Onboards Charles Li to Join Its Board of Directors

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MKTX), announced that it has onboarded Charles Li to join its Board of Directors, effective from 13 July 2021. According to an official press release shared with Finance Magnates, Charles Li, the former Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEX), has been elected by MarketAxess Holdings Inc., an institutional electronic trading platform, to become a member of its Board of Directors.
aithority.com

Shekar Ayyar Joins Altair Board Of Directors

Altair announced that Shekar Ayyar has joined Altair’s board of directors. “Shekar brings a wealth of consulting, strategy, and technical expertise in electronics, telecommunications, and software markets to our board of directors,” said James R. Scapa, founder, chairman, and chief executive officer, Altair. “He has an outstanding track record of efficiently scaling technology businesses including both organic and inorganic growth.”
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Larry Prior joins Shift5 Board of Directors

Shift5 announces Larry Prior joins as the latest addition to their Board of Directors. Larry Prior currently serves as an Operating Executive for The Carlyle Group, where he is focused on the aerospace, defense and government services sectors. Joining Carlyle in 2018, he serves on the boards of three portfolio companies and is currently a director of Novetta Solutions, an advanced analytics company that has announced their acquisition by Accenture Federal Systems.
modernreaders.com

Kayak Investment Partners LLC Sells 94,900 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Kayak Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,900 shares during the period. Warner Music Group makes up about 3.0% of Kayak Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kayak Investment Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Warner Music Group worth $23,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Businessmartechseries.com

The Stagwell Group to Recommend the Appointment of Madison Avenue Partners’ Eli Samaha to the MDC Partners Board of Directors at Close of the Merger of MDC and Stagwell

Stagwell Media LP announced that it intends to recommend the appointment of Eli Samaha, Founder and Managing Partner of Madison Avenue Partners, LP, to the Board of MDC Partners, Inc. upon the closing of the combination of MDC with Stagwell . Madison is one of the largest shareholders of MDC and has expressed its support for the Transaction.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Ian Burnstein Joins Wesana Health Board Of Directors

TORONTO and CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. ("Wesana" or the "Company") (CSE: WESA), an emerging data driven life sciences company focused on developing innovative approaches for better understanding, protecting and improving neurological health and performance, including through the advancement of psychedelic medicines, today announced the addition of Ian Burnstein to its Board of Directors. It was previously announced on July 14, 2021 that Mr. Burnstein was appointed to the Company's advisory board.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

5th Kind, Collaborative Media Solutions, Announces Investment Round With HCAP

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles-based 5th Kind, Inc., creator of collaborative media solutions and digital toolsets for Hollywood's top studios, today announced its first funding round. The investing partnership provided by HCAP Partners will help accelerate the company's growth to support increasing demand for its highly secure digital asset and workflow management platform. Tim Bubnack, HCAP Managing Partner with more than 25 years investing in growth-stage startups and small businesses, is joining 5th Kind's Board of Directors.
Businessmartechseries.com

Technology Executive Steve Rowland Joins Dynatrace Board of Directors

Go-to-market executive brings more than two decades of experience driving growth and scaling operations at leading technology companies. Software intelligence company Dynatrace announced the appointment of Steve Rowland to its board of directors. Mr. Rowland, an experienced go-to-market executive, has served in senior roles at leading technology companies, including Okta, Splunk, and DataStax.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Encina Development Group Announces Appointment of Seasoned Executive Carlos Cabrera to Board of Directors

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 15, 2021-- Encina Development Group (“Encina”), a company that produces circular chemicals from waste plastics, announced the appointment of Carlos Cabrera to its board of directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005112/en/. Carlos Cabrera, a seasoned executive with decades of industry...
Houston Chronicle

Madison Reed Founder Amy Errett Joins Hippo's Board of Directors

Seasoned Direct-to-Consumer Operator, Entrepreneur, and Investor Brings Her Strategic Guidance and Creative Counsel to the Home Insurance Industry. Hippo, the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, today announced that Amy Errett will join the Hippo Board of Directors to support the company’s vision to deliver a modern and proactive home insurance experience to homeowners.

Comments / 0

Community Policy