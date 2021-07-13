Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Softies Debuts Showroom At AmericaSmart Summer Atlanta Market July 13

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

EDINA, Minn., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Softies , a family-owned business with a 15-year heritage of providing stylish and functional loungewear, sleepwear and robes, today announced the opening of its showroom at the AmericasMart Summer Atlanta Market , in partnership with Appelman Schauben . Running from Tuesday, July 13 th through Monday, July 19 th, The Atlanta Market is the premier gift, décor, and lifestyle market, featuring more than 8,000 brands across all categories.

"With the growth of the loungewear and pajama category in 2020 into 2021, Softies is poised for expansion and the southeast positioning is well timed with our new CEO, Shelley Foland, operating the company's first east coast office," said President of Softies Tim Murphy. "Partnering with Appelman Schauben was the clear choice, given their leading position in the region and their new cornerstone location in the AmericasMart, enabling Softies to showcase for a host of national retailers. We are looking forward to taking Softies to new heights this year," said Foland.

Founded in 2006, Softies has created lounge and sleepwear, highlighting softness and innovative fabric. Selected as Oprah's Favorite for four years in a row, Softies balances luxury with functionality. Their Wellness Fabric utilizes DriRelease technology, helping to regulate body temperature up to 10 degrees, and wicking perspiration, a property spun into the DNA of Softies' fabrics, never washing out.

"Appelman Schauben is excited and honored to be awarded the opportunity to represent Softies in the Southeastern United States," said President and Managing Partner of Appelman Schauben, Peter Schauben. "The showroom display reflects the excellence of the design. We are confident that our customers visiting our showroom from all over the country will be equally as enthusiastic as Appelman Schauben is with this new addition to our family."

Appelman Schauben, the Atlanta based multi-line sales organization, is located on the 11 th floor of the AmericasMart, boasting 45,000 square feet of space. Exhibiting an open concept, Softies will have a large presence in the middle of the showroom. Schauben will also support Softies in their sales effort across the southeast with representatives selling directly to retail boutiques in the region.

For more information, please visit www.softiespjs.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/softies-debuts-showroom-at-americasmart-summer-atlanta-market-july-13-301332975.html

SOURCE Softies

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
987
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americasmart#Atlanta#Americasmart#The Atlanta Market#Wellness Fabric#Drirelease Technology#Managing Partner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
Related
Posted by
ATL Daily

Take a look at these homes on the market in Atlanta

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Hot opportunity in East Lake! Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom bungalow sitting on 4 lots! Sale includes the two parcels that the house sits
ShoppingPosted by
TheStreet

New Napco Website And Expanded Atlanta Showroom Offer An Extensive Array Of Customer Tools, Services, And On-trend Products

Napco, a leading source of innovative products for the floral, gift, and garden industries, has launched a new and expanded website ( napcoimports.com) and Atlanta showroom, designed to enhance the online and in- person shopping experience for wholesale customers and buyers. The revamped website showcases the vast selection of top-quality...
Rochester, MNKAAL-TV

The Night Market makes debut in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) - The Night Market made its debut in Rochester Saturday night at the Mayo Civic Center Riverfront Plaza. The free event is one of three this Summer and it's supposed to embrace you in the feel of night markets across Asia. One person, we talked to is a local artist in town, she spent the day painting what she envisions night markets to look like.
Grocery & Supermaketculturemap.com

Misfits Market Summer Tour

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Misfits Market will be popping-up featuring fun selfie moments, cool swag, organic and upcycled snacks along the way and guests get the chance to win free groceries for a year.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$209.00 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) will post $209.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.46 million. Criteo reported sales of $179.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Reviewing DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) and Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC)

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) and Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk. Valuation and Earnings. This table compares DXP Enterprises and...
Maryland StatePosted by
TheStreet

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. Completes Sale Of Affiliates Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley, LLC And Investment Counselors Of Maryland, LLC

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (BSIG) - Get Report today announced that it has completed the sale of its 75.1% ownership interest in Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley, LLC ("TSW") to Pendal Group Limited ("Pendal"). Total gross proceeds to BSIG from the transaction were approximately $240 million. In addition to proceeds from the transaction, BrightSphere will redeem its seed capital investments in TSW funds on or prior to October 31, 2021, resulting in estimated additional gross proceeds of approximately $14 million 1. Total after tax net proceeds to BrightSphere from the sale of TSW and seed capital redemptions are expected to be approximately $196 million.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Proofpoint Stockholders Approve Acquisition By Thoma Bravo

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proofpoint, Inc. (PFPT) - Get Report (the "Company"), a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced that its stockholders voted to approve the acquisition of Proofpoint by Thoma Bravo, a leading software investment firm. Gary Steele, Chairman and CEO...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Omega Announces Quarterly Dividend

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) - Get Report today announced that the Company's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.67 per share on its common stock. The dividend is payable Friday, August 13, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on Monday, August 2, 2021.
LifestyleWNYT

Illuminarium's virtual safari debuts in Atlanta

It's dark, quiet and you only hear the footsteps and low murmurs of your safari companions. Suddenly, with little notice, there's a pride of lions behind you. Fortunately this is the Illuminarium, a massive 30,000 square-foot 360-degree projection room where real moving images from the African plains are projected life-size onto towering walls.
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Robinhood targets July 29 debut as a public company

New York (CNN Business) — Robinhood is planning to make its big debut as a public company next week. The trading app is expected to start trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market on July 29, a person familiar with the matter told CNN Business. The timing of the debut could still change, the person cautioned.
theedgemarkets.com

Haily debuts at premium on Bursa ACE Market

KUALA LUMPUR (July 21): Haily Group Bhd’s share price rose about 20% past 80 sen in Bursa Malaysia morning trade today from the builder’s initial public offering (IPO) price of 68 sen on its ACE Market debut. On market close, Haily shares settled at 74 sen after trading between 72.5...
Atlanta, ILnewschannel20.com

Annual Market Weekend held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Atlanta held its first Annual Market Weekend on Saturday and Sunday. Residents were able to come into town and shop at 26 vendors throughout the weekend ranging from food vendors to jewelry and fine art vendors. City officials say that they hope the...
Grocery & Supermaketsecrethouston.com

A New Asian Night Food Market In Houston Is Debuting This July

The new Otaku Food Fest is bringing cross cultural flavors to Houston this summer. Get ready for good eats, Houston, because there will be not one but two spectacular Asian food night markets happening this summer with the premier of the inaugural Otaku Food Fest on July 31 and August 1. [Featured image: @TanukiGo Facebook]

Comments / 0

Community Policy