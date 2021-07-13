How – And When – Optical I/O Will Make Disaggregated Systems Better

As many of you know from reading The Next Platform, we are firm believers that eventually we will get disaggregated and composable systems that drive up the sharing of hardware resource across many workloads and therefore drive down the cost of hardware to support workloads. This would have always been a good thing, but as we come to the end of Moore’s Law and transistors are going to start getting more expensive and semiconductor packages are going to get more complex and more costly, too, something has to give.