National Theatre Live Is Back On The Big Screen At A Cinema Near You!

By PR Newswire
DENVER, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: Fathom Events, National Theatre, and BY Experience present The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and Follies . NT Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2021 Encore) Filmed live from the National Theatre in London, this critically acclaimed production, based on the novel by Mark Haddon and directed by Marianne Elliot ( Angels in America, War Horse), has astonished audiences around the world and received seven Olivier and five Tony Awards®. Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain. He is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and he distrusts strangers. When he falls under suspicion for killing his neighbour's dog, it takes him on a journey that upturns his world. NT Live: Follies (2021 Encore) Tracie Bennett, Janie Dee, and Imelda Staunton play the magnificent Follies in this dazzling production. Featuring a cast of 37 and an orchestra of 21, Stephen Sondheim's legendary musical was directed by Dominic Cooke ( The Courier) and filmed live on the London stage at the National Theatre in 2017. New York, 1971. Thirty years after their final performance, the Follies girls gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs, and lie about themselves. Winner of Academy, Tony®, Grammy, and Olivier awards, Sondheim's previous work includes A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, and Sunday in the Park with George.

  • WHEN: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time - Thursday, July 22, 7pm, local time. Follies - Sunday, September 12, 3pm local time.
  • WHERE:At select cinemas nationally. For participating theaters and tickets, visit www.FathomEvents.com.

ASSETS:For the full press release, trailer, artwork, and photos, visit the Fathom Events press sites: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/NT-LIVE-The-Curious-Incident-of-the-Dog-in-the-Night-Time https://www.fathomevents.com/events/NT-Live-Follies

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/national-theatre-live-is-back-on-the-big-screen-at-a-cinema-near-you-301332983.html

SOURCE Fathom Events

