Tampa, FL

Mayor Jane Castor: Tampa Stands In Solidarity With The People Of Cuba

By Maria Hernandez
The Free Press - TFP
 11 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – In a video statement on Tuesday, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor sent a message of solidarity to the people of Cuba.

“The city of Tampa stands in solidarity with the people of Cuba and salutes their courage and exercising their fundamental right to free speech,” said Mayor Castor.

“Cubans, help build the city of Tampa and all of us care deeply about the future of Cuba,” Castor said.

“We stand with our local residents supporting democracy in Cuba and urge everyone to remain peaceful and stay safe,” Castor concluded.

