Tachyus Tackles Carbon Intensity Estimation And Forecasting With Its Latest Innovation Aurion

HOUSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tachyus announced the launch of AURION, the latest Data Physics-driven energy industry solution that efficiently and accurately measures carbon footprint while monitoring critical sources of emissions. The newest addition to the Tachyus solutions, AURION, helps operators measure, model, and optimize carbon intensity.

Aurion represents a step-change in monitoring and mitigating carbon output - Tachyus Chief Scientist Dr. Pallav Sarma

With growing worldwide consensus about the impacts of climate change, the oil and gas industry faces unprecedented pressure to redefine itself. Therefore, the sector must access and utilize a comprehensive carbon intensity platform. This need is further accelerated by regulatory, investor, consumer, and market forces, in many cases making it mandatory for corporations to report their carbon footprints.

AURION fulfills this challenge by integrating multiple data sources to generate fast, reliable, and accurate estimates of carbon intensity. Additionally, AURION will standardize and benchmark carbon intensity across different assets while providing insights into critical factors impacting carbon intensity levels and how changing operational scenarios can affect future carbon intensity.

The Tachyus Carbon Estimation and Forecasting platform utilizes the industry-standard Oil Production Greenhouse Gas Emissions Estimator (OPGEE) tool that adheres to the GHG Protocol. Developed by Stanford University and California Air Resources Board (CARB), it has been used to report carbon intensity for more than 9000 fields worldwide, with results published in the prestigious Science Magazine.

"Aurion represents a step-change in monitoring and mitigating carbon output," said Tachyus Chief Scientist Dr. Pallav Sarma, "by providing a robust, reliable, cloud scalable, collaborative platform for estimation and forecasting of carbon intensity, we have extended the usability of OPGEE significantly."

Tachyus Corporation is a leading Silicon Valley company specializing in oilfield solutions using Data Physics that combines traditional reservoir modeling with artificial intelligence.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tachyus-tackles-carbon-intensity-estimation-and-forecasting-with-its-latest-innovation-aurion-301332883.html

SOURCE Tachyus