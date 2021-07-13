Cancel
Frontier® Communications Is Expanding Its Texas Fiber-Optic Network To Bring Gigabit-Capable Broadband To An Additional 24,000 Consumers In 2021

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 12 days ago

Frontier Communications (FYBR) is expanding its 100 percent fiber-optic network in Texas, bringing blazing-fast speeds and reliable broadband connections to an additional 24,000 consumers in San Angelo, Texas in 2021 as the initial phase of its multi-year expansion effort.

"This infrastructure investment stems from Frontier's belief that access to high-speed broadband is critical to building a digital society, enhancing community inclusion, and helping the environment," said Greg Stephens, Senior Vice President of Frontier's Texas operations. "I am confident communities will see Frontier in a new way once they experience the power of fiber-optic technology."

Boasting Gig-level service with blazing-fast downloads, plus uploads at least 12X faster than our cable competitors in Texas, Frontier® FiberOptic Internet delivers reliable connections that let customers download a full-HD movie in minutes, update a smartphone's operating system in seconds, game or video chat in ultra-high definition, and more.

"Best of all, Frontier's Gig service can support multiple devices and users in the same household, without restrictive data caps. For businesses ,a range of speed tiers support multiple users, e-commerce, high-volume point-of-sale transactions, and smooth videoconferencing," added Stephens.

Frontier® FiberOptic simplified residential offerings include:

  • No annual commitment or data caps
  • Waived activation fee (a value of $85)
  • Three-year price guarantee on monthly charges with Gig service
  • A $100 Visa Reward Card or a Ring Video Doorbell with Gig service
  • Contract buyout available

New Frontier® FiberOptic service will be available to an increasing number of addresses. Thus far, the communities where fiber expansion is underway include Angelo Heights, College Hills, Blackshear, Bluffs, Bonham, Central, Fort Concho, Lake View, Reagan, Riverside, Southland, Santa Rita, and Sunset.

More information about Gig service availability is at www.getfrontierfiber.com or call 877-313-2036 for residential or 844-931-2538 for small-midsize business services.

About Frontier Communications

Frontier Communications (FYBR) offers a variety of services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states, including, high-speed internet, video advanced voice, and Frontier Secure® digital protection solutions. Frontier Business™ offers communications solutions to small, medium, and enterprise businesses. More information is available at www.frontier.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210713006077/en/

