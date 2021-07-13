Cancel
Watch Read Listen: Drew Schingen

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTCL Photographer Drew Schingen is a man of many talents. He’s our photographer, the TCL Office Mixologist mixing up cocktails on the show, and he’s a stand-up comedian! We continue to peel back the layers and get his picks for this week’s Watch Read Listen presented by Chu Vision.

