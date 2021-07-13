Apartment explosion sends woman to Indianapolis hospital

Exponent File Photo

An explosion suspected to be caused by a natural gas leak seriously injured a 24-year-old woman just after 5 p.m. Monday at 50 Cadillac Court in Waterford Apartments in Lafayette.

Lafayette firefighters found a fire within the apartment, and a female outside was found to be suffering thermal injuries, according to a fire department press release.

The victim, Aleksandra Balac, was treated by Tippecanoe County paramedics and transported to a local hospital. She was later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital. Her condition is unknown, according to the release.

The fire was quickly contained to the apartment, officials said.

A fire investigator is investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the Tippecanoe County sheriff’s office, per the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Fire Department at (765) 807-1200 or the Tippecanoe County sheriff's office at (765) 423-9388.