Lafayette, IN

Apartment explosion sends woman to Indianapolis hospital

By STAFF REPORTS
The Exponent
The Exponent
 11 days ago
Exponent File Photo

An explosion suspected to be caused by a natural gas leak seriously injured a 24-year-old woman just after 5 p.m. Monday at 50 Cadillac Court in Waterford Apartments in Lafayette.

Lafayette firefighters found a fire within the apartment, and a female outside was found to be suffering thermal injuries, according to a fire department press release.

The victim, Aleksandra Balac, was treated by Tippecanoe County paramedics and transported to a local hospital. She was later transferred to an Indianapolis hospital. Her condition is unknown, according to the release.

The fire was quickly contained to the apartment, officials said.

A fire investigator is investigating the cause of the fire with assistance from the Tippecanoe County sheriff’s office, per the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lafayette Fire Department at (765) 807-1200 or the Tippecanoe County sheriff's office at (765) 423-9388.

The Exponent is an independent college newspaper published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

