Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dothan, AL

Three Dothan residents sentenced for stealing guns from local dealers

By Sable Riley
Dothan Eagle
 11 days ago

MONTGOMERY – Three Dothan residents have been sentenced to prison for their roles in stealing guns from firearm dealers in 2019, a U.S. attorney announced Tuesday. A judge sentenced 19-year-old Michael T. Taylor to 26 months in prison on July 8. Previously, 20-year-old Jamir Y. Baxter and 21-year-old Michaela R. White were both sentenced to 36 months imprisonment in June and May, respectively, according to an announcement from acting United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart of the Middle District of Alabama.

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dothan, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Dothan, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Dothan, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Performance Machine Works#Fn#Outpost#Ffl#Bcm#I O Inc#Kel Tec#Romarm Cugir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
CBS News

Thousands protest lockdown in Sydney amid COVID-19 surge

Thousands of people took to the streets of Sydney and other Australian cities on Saturday to protest lockdown restrictions amid another surge in COVID-19 cases, and police made several arrests after crowds broke through barriers and threw plastic bottles and plants. The unmasked participants marched from Sydney's Victoria Park to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy