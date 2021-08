Get the most out of your RVing experience with smart devices and products. Your home is already a hub for smart devices, and now it is time for your RV to be a mobile hub. Safety, utility management, wellness monitoring, smart appliances, and smart entertainment; do you have one of these smart devices at your home? These are the five smart device categories that are most popular among households. Given recreational vehicles (RVs) are ‘home away from home’, many RVers are increasingly interested in smart devices and products, including connected RV generators.