Global Iris Recognition Market (2021 To 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity And Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iris Recognition Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global iris recognition market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Despite genetic similarities, irises of different individuals are structurally distinct and unique, which allows them to be used for recognition, identification and authentication purposes. Iris recognition, also known as iris scanning, is a method used for identifying individuals based on the unique pattern of their iris.

The process utilizes visible and near-infrared light to capture a high-contrast image of the iris. The technology combines computer vision, pattern recognition, statistical inference and optics. This form of biometric system helps law enforcement officers to compare iris images of a suspect with an existing database. Also, several countries across the globe are implementing these systems in airports, points of entry or exit and other authoritative premises to reduce security breach incidences. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global iris recognition market to grow at a CAGR of 23% during 2021-2026. Market Trends:Over the past few years, there has been a rise in the number of crimes and the threat of terrorist attacks across the globe. These incidences have prompted government facilities to install high-tech biometric systems to improve security conditions and preventing fraudulent activities. This remains one of the primary factors that are driving the growth of the market.Manufacturers are developing iris recognition technology so that it can be integrated with various devices such as smartphones, banking systems and ATMs. These innovations are attracting investors who are interested in conducting large-scale R&D for applying these designs in real-life applications which, in turn, is influencing the market growth positively.Healthcare providers are making efforts to use iris-recognition for addressing patient identity challenges. The combination of iris biometric technology and healthcare-focused PTOYNet blockchain network will help in delivering improved administrative, financial and clinical efficiencies.This latest report provides a deep insight into the global iris recognition market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the global iris recognition market in any manner.

Competitive Landscape:The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being BioEnable, Iris ID, IrisGuard, M2SYS Technology, Gemalto Cogent, IriTech, Inc, SRI International, Crossmatch, EyeLock LLC, etc. Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global iris recognition market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
  • What are the key regional markets in the global iris recognition industry?
  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global iris recognition industry?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the component?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product integration?
  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the global iris recognition industry?
  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global iris recognition industry?
  • What is the structure of the global iris recognition industry and who are the key players?
  • What is the degree of competition in the global iris recognition industry?

Key Topics Covered: 1 Preface 2 Scope and Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Introduction4.1 Overview4.2 Key Industry Trends 5 Global Iris Recognition Market5.1 Market Overview5.2 Market Performance5.3 Impact of COVID-195.4 Market Breakup by Component5.5 Market Breakup by Product Integration5.6 Market Breakup by End-User5.7 Market Breakup by Region5.8 Market Forecast 6 Market Breakup by Component6.1 Hardware6.1.1 Market Trends6.1.2 Market Forecast6.2 Software6.2.1 Market Trends6.2.2 Market Forecast 7 Market Breakup by Product Integration7.1 Smartphone7.1.1 Market Trends7.1.2 Market Forecast7.2 Tablet and Notebook7.2.1 Market Trends7.2.2 Market Forecast7.3 Scanner7.3.1 Market Trends7.3.2 Market Forecast7.4 PC/Laptop7.4.1 Market Trends7.4.2 Market Forecast7.5 Smartwatches7.5.1 Market Trends7.5.2 Market Forecast7.6 Others7.6.1 Market Trends7.6.2 Market Forecast 8 Market Breakup by End-User8.1 Government8.1.1 Market Trends8.1.2 Market Forecast8.2 Transportation8.2.1 Market Trends8.2.2 Market Forecast8.3 Healthcare8.3.1 Market Trends8.3.2 Market Forecast8.4 Others8.4.1 Market Trends8.4.2 Market Forecast 9 Market Breakup by Region9.1 North America9.1.1 Market Trends9.1.2 Market Forecast9.2 Europe9.2.1 Market Trends9.2.2 Market Forecast9.3 Asia Pacific9.3.1 Market Trends9.3.2 Market Forecast9.4 Middle East and Africa9.4.1 Market Trends9.4.2 Market Forecast9.5 Latin America9.5.1 Market Trends9.5.2 Market Forecast 10 SWOT Analysis10.1 Overview10.2 Strengths10.3 Weaknesses10.4 Opportunities10.5 Threats 11 Value Chain Analysis 12 Porters Five Forces Analysis12.1 Overview12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers12.4 Degree of Competition12.5 Threat of New Entrants12.6 Threat of Substitutes 13 Price Analysis 14 Competitive Landscape14.1 Market Structure14.2 Key Players14.3 Profiles of Key Players14.3.1 BioEnable14.3.2 Iris ID14.3.3 IrisGuard14.3.4 M2SYS Technology14.3.5 Gemalto Cogent14.3.6 IriTech, Inc14.3.7 SRI International14.3.8 Crossmatch14.3.9 EyeLock LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tvfjol

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-iris-recognition-market-2021-to-2026---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301332885.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

