Missed cut key to Rory McIlroy contending at The Open?

albuquerqueexpress.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA quirky statistic indicates Rory McIlroy might be a serious threat at The Open Championship despite coming off a missed cut at the Scottish Open. Of the past nine times McIlroy has failed to reach the weekend of a tournament, the Northern Irishman has rebounded to win the following event three teams.

