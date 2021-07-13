Cancel
Lawrenceville, IL

United Methodist Village to close its doors on Sept. 10

roblawnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCEVILLE — The United Methodist Village, 2101 James Street in Lawrenceville, has announced that it will close its doors on Sept. 10, 2021. In a letter released on July 13, the UMV North Campus is formally notifying its residents, families, responsible parties and resident representatives, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Office of State Long-term Care ombudsman, the CMS Regional Office, the facility Medical Director and the residents’ primary care physician that the UMV North Campus is no longer a financially viable operation, having multiple years of significant financial losses, as pointed out through certified audits and year-to-date financial performance.

