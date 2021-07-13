Cancel
Lecanto, FL

60-Year-Old Lecanto Man Dies From Injuries In 4th Of July Crash

By Local News Desk
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 11 days ago
CITRUS COUNTY, FL. – A 60-year-old Lecanto man has died from injuries sustained in a crash that happened on July 4th.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was a passenger in a car that was traveling northbound on South Fireside Way approaching West Grover Cleveland Boulevard. A second car was traveling westbound on West Grover Cleveland Boulevard approaching South Fireside Way.

At the intersection, as the first turned right onto West Grover Cleveland, the driver lost control and entered the westbound lane. As a result, the front of the first car struck the front of the second car.

Troopers say following the collision, both vehicles came to a stop within the roadway.

On July 12th, the passenger from the first car died from injuries suffered during the crash.

