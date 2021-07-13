Cancel
Celebrities

Here’s How Khloé Feels About Tristan Threatening Lamar For Trying to Get Back Together With Her

By Jason Pham
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Not the love triangle we expected. Khloé Kardashian’s response to Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom‘s feud proves that she’s done with both of her exes. A source told E! News on Tuesday, July 12, that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum thinks that her ex-boyfriend and ex-husband’s recent Instagram spat over her was “childish.” “Khloé thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish,” the source said. “She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh.”

stylecaster.com

StyleCaster

StyleCaster

CelebritiesWebster County Citizen

Tristan Thompson threatened Lamar Odom over Khloe Kardashian

Tristan Thompson threatened Lamar Odom for flirting with Khloe Kardashian. The drama kicked off when Khloe, 37, shared a racy picture of herself in a bikini using an outdoor shower on Instagram and her former husband Lamar, 41, commented "hottie" and added a number of fire and heart emojis. However,...
NBAuncrazed.com

Tristan Thompson Responds To Lamar Odom Comment On Ex’s Photo

Tristan Thompson has responded to Lamar Odom‘s comment under Khloe Kardashian‘s latest bikini post. Khloe Kardashian‘s outdoor bikini shower snap attracted thousands of comments complimenting reality star. Ex-husband Lamar Odom also appeared in the comment section. He writes “Hottie 🔥🔥😍😍❤️🥰🥰”. A source has told TMZ that Lamar “wants to rekindle...
NBAPosted by
StyleCaster

Lamar Reveals His Feud With Tristan Almost ‘Turned Ugly’ After He Threatened Him For Flirting With Khloé

Ex vs. ex. Lamar Odom responded to Tristan Thompson’s feud over Khloé Kardashian, and revealed that their fight almost became “ugly” before he took the high road. In an interview on The Megan Pormer Show on Wednesday, July 14, the former Los Angeles Lakers player told the host that he was confused by the Boston Celtics star’s shade toward him. “He don’t really know me and what do you say, ‘God forgive them for what they do not know?’” Lamar said. “That could have really turned ugly.”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Khloé Kardashian “has no interest” in getting back with Lamar Odom

Khloé Kardashian keeps Lamar Odom on the bench. She “has no interest in connecting” with her ex-husband, despite his flirty comments on Instagram, according to a source close to the 37-year-old reality star. Inside information exclusively tells E! News, “Khloé will always have a sweet spot for Lamar in her...
NBAamericanpeoplenews.com

Lamar Odom Speaks Out About Tristan Thompson: “He’s A Black Man, He’s In The NBA, We’re Fraternity Brothers” Celebrity News

Whew! Last week the battle of Khloé Kardashian’s exes unfolded on the ‘gram after Lamar Odom commented “Hottie” under one of Khloe’s Instagram photos. The father of her daughter, and ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, said ‘Aht Aht’ and called out Lamar for the comment and seemingly threatened him by referring to his previous nearly fatal overdose. Although it played out online, it seems like Lamar might be over the situation.
NBAElite Daily

Tristan & Lamar's Friendship History Makes Their Beef Sad To Watch

To say things have gotten dicey between Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson would be an understatement. The two NBA stars had an intense social media clash on July 9 when their mutual ex, Khloé Kardashian, posted a swimsuit pic. Both stars dropped comments hyping her up, but Thompson wasn’t so thrilled to see Odom call her a “hottie.” The bad blood has only continued from there, and Kardashian reportedly thought the whole situation was immature. But Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson’s relationship hasn’t always been this way. At one point, things were completely amicable. Are Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom friends in 2021? Not so much. But here’s what their past friendship looked like.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Tristan And Lamar Are Fighting Over Khloé In Her IG Comments

Bring on the drama, because things are getting heated between Khloé Kardashian’s exes. After Khloé shared a sizzling pic of herself in a bikini using an outdoor shower, her ex Lamar Odom left a very flirty comment... and so did Tristan Thompson. Shortly after, Tristan Thompson shaded Lamar Odom in the comments, and even though Khloé is single, her on-again-off-again boo is duking it out online.
NBAHollywood Life

Tristan Thompson Pampers Daughter True, 3, By Painting Her Nails — Watch Cute Video

Tristan Thompson gives his daughter a manicure in a sweet new video. Girl dad Tristan Thompson helped daughter True get in some self-care this week. The basketball player, 30, shared an endearing video of himself painting his 3-year-old daughter’s fingernails with pink nail polish on Instagram on Tuesday, July 13. Tristan also revealed the sweet nickname he has for True, whom he shares with former partner Khloé Kardashian, in the IG Story.

