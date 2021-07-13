Cancel
India

Delhi HC directs Saket Gokhale to remove defamatory tweets

albuquerqueexpress.com
 12 days ago

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): In the age of social media, desecration of the reputation of a public figure has become child's play, said Delhi High Court on Tuesday while directing RTI activist Saket Gokhale to delete all tweets against former United Nations Assistant Secretary-General Lakshmi Puri. The court...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

India

Delhi HC issues notice to Centre UIDAI

By Amiya Kumar KushwahaNew Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre and UIDAI on a businessman's plea claiming that his Aadhaar Card number had been compromised and illegally linked to two unidentified overseas entities without his authorisation. The businessman has knocked...
Colleges

SFI moves HC, seeks directions to JNU on PhD seats

By Sushil BatraNew Delhi[India], July 13 (ANI): Student Federation of India's unit in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) moved Delhi High Court on Tuesday seeking directions to the varsity to reconsider the decision to allocate all PhD seats to Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) category candidates, leaving no seat for non-JRF category candidates in the academic year 2021-22, in all its seven centres.
India

HC grants more time to Centre to file response

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted more time to the Government of India and others on a petition challenging the report of a fact-finding committee constituted by the Delhi Minorities Commission in relation to February 2020 North East Delhi violence. The Bench of...
India

Delhi HC for CBI probe into email sent from I-T portal

Jul. 20—The Delhi high court on Monday ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe an email allegedly sent from the income tax (I-T) department's e-filing portal to a private firm granting them an adjournment after a senior tax official denied sending the email and said it could be a forgery.
India

Litigation Filed In India's Supreme Court Over Pegasus Spyware Row

NEW DELHI — A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in India's Supreme Court seeking the appointment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the Pegasus spyware row. The litigation was filed by advocate Manohar Lal Sharma in India's apex court. Sharma sought direction from the top...
Business

Bhupinder Hooda denies dispute in Haryana Congress

By Archana PrasadNew Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Thursday denied reports of friction in the state unit of Congress and said there is no dispute within the party. Breaking his silence amid the buzz of infighting within the Haryana unit of...
Sports

Arjun Awardee Player moves Delhi HC

By Sushil BatraNew Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Five-time Paralympian (Rifle Shooter) Naresh Kumar Sharma has knocked on the doors of the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) to include his name in the list of selected shooters for Tokyo Paralympics in the R7 event.
India

'International Arbitration Centre needs to be set up'

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said an Arbitration Council of India and a New Delhi International Arbitration Centre need to be set up in order to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to develop India as an international arbitration hub.
India

Indian envoy discuss cooperation with Russia Deputy FM

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Russia Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday met with Indian Ambassador to Russia DB Venkatesh Varma and discussed a wide range of issues on bilateral cooperation.The issues that were discussed by the two leaders included matter concerning the forthcoming chairmanship of New Delhi in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in August this year."On July 15, Russian Deputy FM Sergey Vershinin and Indian Ambassador to Russia D.B.Venkatesh Varma discussed a wide range of issues of Russia-India cooperation within the UN with an emphasis on the forthcoming New Delhi's chairmanship in the UNSC in August this year," Russian Embassy in India tweeted.Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar was on his three-day visit to Russia. He met the Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and reviewed the economic cooperation between the two countries.Jaishankar stated that the relationship between India and Russia has been among the steadiest in the world and called for constant nurturing of the bilateral ties that have remained strong years after the Second World War. (ANI)
Public Health

Vaccinated people won't need RT-PCR report to enter Maha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Persons who have been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine and are in possession of final vaccination certificate, will no longer be required to produce a negative RT-PCR report to enter Maharashtra, according to an order by the state government. This exemption is...
Agriculture

Goyal bats for developing world at WTO

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday strongly pitched for the rights of developing countries at the ministerial meeting of the WTO on the crucial fisheries subsidy negotiations. The meeting was attended by ministers and ambassadors from other WTO member countries and WTO...
India

Skill development is national requirement: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that skill development of the new generation is a national requirement and a major foundation for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Virtually speaking on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day, PM Modi said, "Skill development of the youth of...
India

PM Modi reaches Varanasi, to inaugurate several projects

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi where he will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for multiple development projects shortly. Earlier today, PM Modi landed in Varanasi and was received by Uttar...
World

More vaccinated people hospitalized than the unvaccinated in Israel: Of the 143 patients, 58% were vaccinated, 39% were unvaccinated, Jerusalem Post reports

In the early days of the coronavirus, we were told that vaccines will prevent us from getting the virus. Then as millions of people received the vaccines, the narrative changed to "vaccines will stop people from getting sick, but they may not stop people from getting infected and possibly spreading the disease."
Politics

China's Military Plan Will Target U.S. Command and Control Systems

Chinese leaders have laid out a plan for deploying the world's best-armed forces no later than 2049. Here's What You Need To Remember: China's theft of major technologies is one key tenet of the PLA's plan. In addition, Beijing's armed forces are "[d]eveloping the capabilities and concepts to conduct 'systems destruction warfare' —the crippling of the U.S. battle network's command, control, communication and intelligence systems."
Congress & Courts
CNN

Two Democrats in Congress call on Justice Department watchdog to investigate if Barrack case 'was inappropriately suppressed'

(CNN) — Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the Justice Department's inspector general to open an investigation into whether the probe of Trump ally Tom Barrack, indicted earlier this week, "was inappropriately suppressed," after CNN reported Wednesday that prosecutors had enough evidence to charge him last year. Reps. Ted...

