Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Six-person Advisor Team Joins UBS Private Wealth Management In Tampa, Florida

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 11 days ago

TAMPA, Fla., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UBS Private Wealth Management announced today that a six-person Financial Advisor team has joined the firm in Tampa, Florida.

The team offers a broad range of multigenerational wealth management services, including portfolio and investment strategies, corporate and individual retirement and 401(k) planning, liquidity events, succession planning, estate planning, wealth transfer planning and philanthropy.

Combined, they managed approximately $2 billion in assets for ultra-high and high-net-worth individuals and businesses for Bernstein Private Wealth Management. At UBS, the team will continue to serve clients across Florida and Greater Nashville.

The team, made up of five Financial Advisors and one Team Associate includes:

  • Jay DeGeare, Managing Director and Financial Advisor
  • Matthew Gordon, Managing Director and Financial Advisor
  • Chase Williams, CFA®, CAIA®, Financial Advisor
  • Joseph E. Jin, CFP®, Financial Advisor
  • David K. Ochotorena, CFP®, Financial Advisor
  • Brooke Banning, Team Associate

"This experienced team offers the highest level of customized advice to help navigate clients' financial needs over a lifetime," said Lane Strumlauf, Southeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. "We are very excited to have these accomplished, creative people join us in our efforts to achieve our clients' goals."

"We are excited to welcome this team to UBS," said Gregory Kadet, Greater Florida Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. "I know that this team will continue to work strategically with the most affluent individuals, families and businesses in the Southeast and internationally. Their approach, centered upon integrity, collaboration and commitment to meeting and exceeding the needs of their clients, is the foundation for their success."

About UBS Global Wealth ManagementAs the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBSUBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

Media Contact: Peter Pupello Peter@schifinolee.com813-841-0631

© UBS 2021. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/six-person-advisor-team-joins-ubs-private-wealth-management-in-tampa-florida-301332994.html

SOURCE UBS Financial Services Inc.

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
976
Followers
34K+
Post
135K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Ubs Wealth Management#Team Associate#Cfp#Southeast Market Head#Greater Florida#Ubs Wealth Management Usa#Ubsubs#Universal Bank#Asset Management#The Investment Bank#Ubs Group Ag#The Six Swiss Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Philanthropy
Country
Switzerland
Related
Marketswealthmanagement.com

This Week in Wealth Management Deals

Mid-July is making up for the relative lull in business activity over the second quarter. That time period saw 35 deals in the registered investment advisory space, representing $40.9 billion in client AUM, and zero transactions among independent broker/dealers, according to a fidelity report. Scott Slater, Fidelity Institutional’s vice president...
Fort Madison, IADaily Gate City

Link earns Ameriprise Private Wealth Advisor status

Steven W. Link with Ameriprise has become an Ameriprise Financial private wealth advisor. Link is among the 18% of approximately 10,000 Ameriprise financial advisors to achieve this. Ameriprise private wealth advisors provide personalized client service and are dedicated to meeting the complex and unique financial needs of their clients. To...
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

JP Morgan greenlights wealth management advisors to take crypto fund orders: Report

JP Morgan has opened the doors to wealth management clients looking to invest in crypto funds, as reported by Business Insider. Specifically, orders for Grayscale and Osprey's crypto-based offerings are now on the table for wealth management advisors at the U.S.'s largest bank. The move reportedly opens the gates for clients ranging from retail users on Chase's trading app to the jetset of the bank's private investment business.
SoftwareTimes Union

AI Global Investors Partners with Veteran Team of Goldman Alums

Anchorvest Capital joins AI Global Investors' investment management platform. Asset management firm AI Global Investors (USA) LLC (“AI”) today announced the onboarding of Anchorvest Capital (“Anchorvest”) to AI’s New York-based asset management platform. The Anchorvest team members bring broad-ranging expertise including investment banking, fixed income, mortgage-backed securities, venture capital, and cross-border investing from venerated firms such as Goldman Sachs and Dodge & Cox. Senior members of the Anchorvest team include Linda Chong, Janny Lee and Suok Noh.
Businessbeincrypto.com

Wealth Management Firms Want to Add Crypto to Their Investments

Wealth and asset management firms are looking to include cryptocurrencies among their investments, according to a recent survey from Goldman Sachs. According to the survey of over 150 family offices worldwide, nearly half want to add digital currencies to their portfolios. This means that 45% see cryptocurrencies as a hedge against “higher inflation, prolonged low rates, and other macroeconomic developments following a year of unprecedented global monetary and fiscal stimulus.” Another 15% of respondents have already invested in cryptocurrencies.
Economyfinextra.com

InvestCloud wins wealth management deal with BNP Paribas

InvestCloud, an award winning global FinTech firm that designs and creates financial software for some of the most prestigious banks, wealth managers and asset managers in the world has been selected by BNP Paribas Wealth Management to provide Client Relationship Management (CRM) and Client Lifecycle Management (CLM) services for onboarding and nurturing high-net-worth (HNWI) client relationships.
Personal FinanceInvestmentNews

UBS wealth management boosts assets as adviser head count slips

UBS in the Americas appears to be focusing on recruiting giant teams of private banking advisers as it continues to see experienced advisers walk to competitors. The part of UBS global wealth management group operating in the United States and Americas region continued a strong 2021, reporting annualized revenue per financial adviser for the quarter ending in June of $1.7 million, a 29% year-over-year increase, and net new fee generating assets of $14 billion in the Americas.
Cook County, ILbeverlyreview.net

Trusted wealth advisors provide guidance for financial decisions

Our House Wealth Advisors began from a heartfelt desire to start a local family business that supports the community and its needs. Creating solutions for families and individuals, we work with you, sharing our cumulative 50 years of investment and financial planning skills to provide a one-of-a-kind service and experience. We would love to have you become part of our family.
Financial ReportsUS News and World Report

UBS Profit Leaps 63% in Second Quarter Amid Wealth Management Boom

ZURICH (Reuters) - UBS on Tuesday posted a 63% jump in second-quarter net profit, easily beating expectations as buoyant markets continued to help the world's largest wealth manager generate higher earnings from managing money for the rich. The Swiss bank's net profit of $2.01 billion far outpaced expectations for $1.34...
Financial ReportsNBC Connecticut

UBS Reports 63% Jump in Net Profit as Wealth Management Division Soars

UBS has beaten second-quarter earnings expectations as the wealthy poured money into its flagship wealth management business. The Swiss banking giant on Tuesday reporting net profit attributable to shareholders of $2 billion for the second three months of the year. This marks a rise of 63% from the same period last year, and significantly above analysts expectations of $1.34 billion, according to Refinitiv data.
Economytampabaymetro.com

The Face of Private Wealth Management: Danyell Jones, CEPA, AAMS, WMS

I invite you to ask yourself: When was the last time you were truly impressed with who you trust to handle your financial affairs?. Attention to detail, and a wealth management experience that extends far beyond simple investing are elements that have established Danyell Jones as one of the most sought after Financial Advisors in the Tampa Bay area.
Businesshospitalitynet.org

Joined PROVision Partners as Senior Advisor

PROVision Partners ("PROVision"), a leading global strategic growth, marketing, technology, and commercial services advisory firm to the travel and hospitality industry, announces the appointment of Trevor Warner as a Senior Advisor. Warner is the founder and President of Warner Consulting Group, a leading IT asset management company in the hospitality industry.
Florida StateFinancial-Planning.com

Merrill Lynch eyes affluent Florida, as wealth management buffers parent BofA’s disappointing quarter

Wealth management is a silver lining at Bank of America. The Wall Street behemoth reported earnings of $9.2 billion in the second quarter, up from $3.5 billion a year earlier. The huge increase was due in part to the bank’s release of more than $2 billion it stashed away in anticipation of covering soured loans from the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, total revenue disappointed analysts, falling to $21.5 billion, down 4% from $22.3 billion a year ago. Low interest rates dented interest income, and trading revenues fell.
Personal Financefa-mag.com

Ex-UBS Advisor With $132M In AUM Goes Independent With Commonwealth

Commonwealth Financial Network has added a former UBS advisor with $132 million in assets under management to its network of independent financial advisors, according to a news release. Klaudia Conradt, who has more than 25 years in the industry, joins Conestoga Wealth Partners, a Commonwealth-affiliated firm in Gig Harbor, Wash....
BusinessFinancial-Planning.com

12 advisors managing $2.2B join Raymond James from Wells Fargo and other rivals

A dozen South Florida advisors managing more than $2.2 billion joined Raymond James and Associates, the firm announced on Monday. The 12 advisors hail from Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch. “That's quite a haul,” says Mark Elzweig, president of Mark Elzweig Company. “Raymond James has an excellent reputation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy