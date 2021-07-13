La Colombe Coffee Roasters® Launches Summer Advertising Campaign, "Taste Your Cold Brew Dreams"

PHILADELPHIA, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning in July, La Colombe Coffee Roasters, a premium, specialty coffee roaster with 34 cafes nationwide, will unveil its summer integrated marketing campaign to celebrate increased national distribution of its beloved ready-to-drink (RTD) Draft Latte product.

Earlier this year La Colombe announced a strategic partnership with Molson Coors Beverage Company, giving them access to distribute the company's ready-to-drink coffee products to drug and convenience stores. This partnership has accelerated the brand's growth, far outpacing the category. The summer campaign is a multifaceted strategy, including media, field & experiential, PR, and merchandising, designed to build brand awareness for the La Colombe Draft Latte among the coffee curious in key markets, adding momentum to the burgeoning Molson Coors partnership.

La Colombe used key points of distribution and worked alongside New York City-based media agency, Big, and their proprietary market and media planning team, to identify three key markets to roll out the campaign - Los Angeles, Chicago, and D.C. La Colombe's in-house creative team partnered with Brooklyn-based StarFish to create video ads.

As part of the summer advertising campaign, La Colombe's field marketing team will hit the road for a 3-month cross-country tour, beginning in July in New York and ending in September in Los Angeles. The team will be traveling in a branded RV that reads, "Cruising on Cold Brew Day Dreams," surprising and delighting people with Draft Latte at retail stores, national parks, hospitality partners, universities, etc.

The creative, which features mouth-watering imagery of a Draft Latte in a café cup next to a Draft Latte can, highlights the café-like experience consumers can get when they pop open a can. The taglines, Taste Your Frothy Cold Brew Dreams, A Cloud of Cold Brew Daydream, and Frothy Boost of Cold Brew Joy, speak to the aspirational drinking occasion. Whether it's a strong morning run, check-in from a friend, or a delicious Draft Latte, this campaign is designed to embrace moments that elevate the mind and mood of the consumer.

"If you love cold brew and cold lattes, you will want to grab a Draft Latte after you see the deliciously frothy creative," said Kathryn O'Connor, SVP of Brand, Marketing, and eComm for La Colombe. "We married taste appeal with the ambition to make the most of each day with our 'Taste Your Dreams' campaign. And, if we're in your market, you can experience the product and brand in a real life experience with our RV tour - something we are all craving right now."

This campaign comes during a time of continued successful growth for La Colombe and the entire ready-to-drink category. The total ready-to-drink coffee category is $2.1 billion in annual sales, and is growing at an average rate of 26% across all channels. In the grocery channel, La Colombe's ready-to-drink beverages are one of the category growth leaders at +71%. Since the inception of the Draft Latte in 2017, Draft Latte has gained over 99,000 points of distribution nationwide and has achieved more than 67% ACV. (Total US MULO).[i]

For more information on Draft Latte and our Summer activations, visit our website or follow our summer adventures using #ColdBrewComebackTour.

ABOUT LA COLOMBE

La Colombe ( www.lacolombe.com) is a leading coffee roaster known for ethical, long-term trade practices with growers. Considered one of the pioneers of the third wave of coffee, it provides signature classic blends and exceptional single-origin coffees to cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers around the world. In addition, the company owns and operates 30 cafés in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. - with additional locations and new markets scheduled to open in 2021-2022. The company has also made headlines in the ready-to-drink business with its DRAFT LATTE - the world's first-ever textured cold latte.

