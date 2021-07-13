‘Invisible Demons’ Director Rahul Jain On The Human Cost Of India’s Industrial Growth – Cannes Studio

AmfAR Global Campaign Chair Sharon Stone will be in Cannes on Friday to host the org’s glitzy annual benefit gala, which supports AIDS research. Stone has been a key figure for amfAR since the 1990s. She has said that her commitment to the fight against AIDS stems from the death of her friend and acting coach Roy London. This year’s event will be held outdoors at Villa Eilenroc and will feature various entertainments, dinner and an auction. Alicia Keys is due to perform and Cannes jury president Spike Lee will be a special guest. A host of stars are expected to attend, though this year’s event will be limited in capacity due to the pandemic.