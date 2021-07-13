Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Invisible Demons’ Director Rahul Jain On The Human Cost Of India’s Industrial Growth – Cannes Studio

By Damon Wise
Deadline
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his documentary debut Machines (2016) director Rahul Jain addressed the issues of cheap labour in his homeland, India. It was a loose, experiential affair intended to flood the senses, but for the follow-up, Cannes entry Invisible Demons, he has opted for something a little more direct. Taking New Delhi as his subject and premiering in the festival’s new climate-themed sidebar, Jain’s film is a sober look at the effects of industrialization.

deadline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#Demons#Deadline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesNew Haven Register

Rahul Jain Talks Inspiration Behind Climate Change Doc 'Invisible Demons'

Indian filmmaker Rahul Jain followed up his debut doc, “Machines,” with “Invisible Demons,” about the pollution in New Delhi. The film, which will play in Cannes’ inaugural Cinema for the Climate, will be represented for international sales by Participant and MK2 Films. Jain was in the German countryside trying to find “inspiration in nature” when he spoke to Variety.
TravelAceShowbiz

Travel Ban Prevents 'Petrov's Flu' Director From Attending Cannes 2021

Russian director Kirill Serebrennikov is banned from leaving his country to promote his new movie at the French international film festival as he is battling fraud charges. AceShowbiz - Filmmaker Kirill Serebrennikov is hoping to appear at the Cannes Film Festival virtually after Russian lawmakers banned him from leaving the country to promote his new movie, "Petrov's Flu".
Designers & Collectionsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Hyderabad Fashion Designer's Journey from India to Cannes

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 12 (ANI/PNN): Fashion has played an integral role in the lives of people, especially in the 21st century. People represent themselves nowadays with the cheek and most classy fashion sense they have. Thus the sole responsibility of making people look best and apt for the occasion...
MoviesDeadline

Tilda Swinton Starrer ‘Memoria’ Sells To MUBI In Key Markets; Buyer Also Takes ‘Prayers For The Stolen’ From The Match Factory — Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Indie distributor and SVOD service MUBI is continuing its remarkable buying spree at Cannes 2021. The growing player has taken rights from The Match Factory to Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Cannes Competition drama Memoria for Germany, Italy, Latin America (excluding Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador) and India. Palme d’Or winner Weerasethakul...
MoviesDeadline

Sharon Stone Hosting AmfAR Gala; European Film Funds To Back Discriminated Filmmakers – Cannes Briefs

AmfAR Global Campaign Chair Sharon Stone will be in Cannes on Friday to host the org’s glitzy annual benefit gala, which supports AIDS research. Stone has been a key figure for amfAR since the 1990s. She has said that her commitment to the fight against AIDS stems from the death of her friend and acting coach Roy London. This year’s event will be held outdoors at Villa Eilenroc and will feature various entertainments, dinner and an auction. Alicia Keys is due to perform and Cannes jury president Spike Lee will be a special guest. A host of stars are expected to attend, though this year’s event will be limited in capacity due to the pandemic.
MoviesDeadline

‘Murina’ Director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic & Actor Gracija Filipovic On Their Collaborative History – Cannes Studio

Writer-director Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović is making waves here in Cannes with her debut feature Murina, which is playing in Directors’ Fortnight at the festival. It’s a striking journey about a Croatian family on a breathtakingly beautiful island that is forced to confront a history of male chauvinism and family conflict. Kusijanović, who is nine months pregnant with her first baby, stopped by Deadline’s Cannes Studio with the film’s lead actor Gracija Filipovic to talk about their long history together and why the Croatian helmer chose to build the cast around the young actor.
Energy IndustryWorld Economic Forum

India can lead the world in solar-based growth. Here's how

As India's economy and population continue to grow, so too does its demand for energy. India is also particularly vulnerable to climate change. Solar power could be the answer to both problems. With 300 sunny days a year, India can lead the world in solar capacity. Doing so will require...
ImmigrationDeadline

Justin Chon’s ‘Blue Bayou’ Shines Light On Immigrant Adoptees: “Who Gets To Decide Who’s Allowed To Call Themselves American?” – Cannes Studio

Justin Chon’s Blue Bayou premiered in Cannes last week to a 7-minute standing ovation. The actor/writer/director’s tale about a Korean-American man’s struggle to remain in the United States—a country he had lived in since he was a kid—after being arrested on a minor charge clearly struck a chord with the Cote d’Azur crowd.
MoviesDeadline

Altitude Scores France Deal On Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK: Revisited’ – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Business continues to trickle through during the physical Cannes film festival, primarily on titles here in the selection. On the ground, Altitude Film Sales has now wrapped a deal for French rights on JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass with L’Atelier Distribution. Oliver Stone’s documentary debuted here in the...
MoviesDeadline

‘The Worst Person In The World’ Team On Making Life’s Major Decisions – Cannes Studio

Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person In The World is the closing chapter of the director’s Oslo trilogy after Reprise (2006) and 2011’s Oslo, August 31. In the Cannes Film Festival competition this year, it’s a look at how one’s supposedly best years pass by so quickly you barely realize it. Trier and his stars Renate Reinsve and Anders Danielsen Lie (who has appeared in each of the trilogy’s entries), stopped by Deadline’s Cannes Studio to discuss the thinking behind the film’s title, its themes and how being privileged by an abundance of choice can sometimes postpone life’s major decisions. Check out the video above.

Comments / 0

Community Policy