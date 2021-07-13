‘Invisible Demons’ Director Rahul Jain On The Human Cost Of India’s Industrial Growth – Cannes Studio
In his documentary debut Machines (2016) director Rahul Jain addressed the issues of cheap labour in his homeland, India. It was a loose, experiential affair intended to flood the senses, but for the follow-up, Cannes entry Invisible Demons, he has opted for something a little more direct. Taking New Delhi as his subject and premiering in the festival’s new climate-themed sidebar, Jain’s film is a sober look at the effects of industrialization.deadline.com
