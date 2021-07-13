Cancel
Piper Sandler Advises PTTGC On Acquisition Of Allnex From Advent

Piper Sandler & Co. chemicals & materials investment banking group (The Valence Group) announced today that it has advised PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited ("PTTGC") on its acquisition of Allnex, a leading global specialty chemical company focused on industrial coating resins, from Advent International for an enterprise value of €4.0 billion (c. U.S. $4.75 billion). The business has revenues of approximately €2 billion, EBITDA margin of 17-19%, and a global production network of 33 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites in 18 countries, 23 research and technology facilities, and approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Allnex was originally formed from the combination of Cytec Coating Resins and Nuplex. The largest share of its production network is in Asia and corporate headquarters is in Frankfurt, Germany.

The acquisition of Allnex is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in fourth quarter 2021.

Piper Sandler acted as exclusive financial advisor to PTTGC on the acquisition of Allnex.

PTT Global Chemical Company Limited is a Bangkok, Thailand headquartered global chemical company with diversified and comprehensive petrochemical businesses, including manufacturing and distribution of upstream, intermediate and downstream petrochemical products. PTTGC is listed on The Stock Exchange of Thailand and has revenues exceeding U.S. $10 billion. PTT Public Company Limited, the Thai state (51% owned) integrated energy and petrochemical enterprise, and a Fortune Global 500 company, is the major shareholder and will provide debt financing.

Allnex is the global leader in industrial coating resins, crosslinkers and additives. The company is recognized as a specialty chemicals pioneer, offering an extensive range of products, including innovative liquid resins and additives, radiation-cured and powder coating resins for use on wood, metal, plastic and many other surfaces. The business has strong positions in the automotive, industrial, marine, decorative and packaging markets, as well as in specialty and protective coatings and serves customers in more than 100 countries.

Founded in 1984, Advent International has invested in over 375 companies across 42 countries, and as of March 31, 2021, had U.S. $75 billion in assets under management. With 14 offices in 11 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of over 240 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; healthcare; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLERPiper Sandler Companies (PIPR) - Get Report is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership®. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Ltd., authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

