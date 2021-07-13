RV travel has been a pandemic trend; here's where to bring yours in CT

Freedom, adventure and time outdoors — these are just a few of the reasons why hitting the road in an RV has become a popular travel choice. According to a national report by RVShare, RV travel experienced a boom during the pandemic. Almost 80 percent of RV renters in 2020 were new to the RV rental platform, the report states, and research conducted by consumer travel research company STR predicts that RV rentals will remain a popular new travel option through 2021.