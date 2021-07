Hounded by the press and often portrayed as a “difficult” presence in the royal family, Meghan Markle has had a tough time of it since marrying Prince Harry in 2018. This documentary takes the occasion of her 40th birthday to trawl back through her life, including detailing her strained relationship with father. The commentators weigh up her and Harry’s decision to relocate to the US, as well as debating her legacy on the royal institution and her role as a mother. Ammar Kalia.