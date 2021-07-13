Selling a vehicle? Gephardt reveals common misstep that could leave you in a legal lurch

People sell vehicles all the time: cars, RVs, trucks, and boats but there is an important step a lot of sellers may not know about and if you miss it, it could leave you owing somebody else’s bill. (Tanner Siegworth, KSL TV) — LAYTON — People sell vehicles all the time: cars, RVs, trucks, and boats. But there is an important step a lot of sellers may not know about and if you miss it, it could leave you owing somebody else's bill.