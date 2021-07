The new games series, launching September 2021, will feature music exclusively composed and recorded by Megan McDuffee. NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Atari® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announced an agreement with award-winning composer, producer, and recording artist Megan McDuffee to score a yet to be unannounced new series of video games scheduled to launch beginning in September 2021. McDuffee has contributed music to a host of television shows, film trailers, and video games is recognized as a leading voice in the Synthwave community and was named the Best Independent Composer in 2019 by the Annual Game Music Awards. Her debut album, Inner Demons, was the top-selling electropop album on Bandcamp when it was released in May of this year.