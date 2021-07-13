Well Go USA Entertainment Acquires North American Rights To Korean Film ‘Escape From Mogadishu’

"The people in Seoul don't even know what's happening to us, right?" Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for a Korean film called Escape from Mogadishu, originally known as just Mogadishu. This is debuting in early August in the US in select theaters, just a few weeks after it opens in Korea first, which is a quick turnaround for a Korean film. Based on a true story: as civil war rages in Mogadishu, rival North and South Korean diplomats are left trapped. With no aid from either government, their only shot at survival may require uniting with bitter adversaries to escape. The cast of Escape from Mogadishu includes Kim Yoon-seok, Huh Joon-ho, Zo In-sung, Koo Kyo-hwan, Joung Man-sik, and Kim So-jin. This is an intense trailer, with brutal shots of civil war violence included uncensored, as they try to make it out safely.