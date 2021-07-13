Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Well Go USA Entertainment Acquires North American Rights To Korean Film ‘Escape From Mogadishu’

By Jill Goldsmith
Deadline
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInternational and indie film distributor Well Go USA Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Korean film Escape From Mogadishu. It will open in theaters in the U.S. and Canada August 6 following a July 28 release in Korea. The film is based on true events and chronicles the harrowing...

deadline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mogadishu#North American#South Korean#The Berlin File#The Wolf Brigade#Swordsman#Lotte Entertainment#Well Go Usa Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
Related
WorldSoompi

Jo In Sung, Kim Yun Seok, And Heo Joon Ho Desperately Seek An “Escape From Mogadishu” In Upcoming Film

Jo In Sung and Kim Yun Seok’s upcoming film “Escape from Mogadishu” has unveiled a new poster!. Based on real events, “Escape from Mogadishu” is a new movie about the life-and-death escape of South Korean and North Korean embassy workers stranded in the midst of the Somali Civil War. The film will be helmed by Ryu Seung Wan, the director behind the hit films “The Battleship Island,” “Veteran,” “The Berlin File,” and “The Unjust.”
MoviesFirst Showing

New US Trailer for Korean Survival Thriller 'Escape from Mogadishu'

"The people in Seoul don't even know what's happening to us, right?" Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for a Korean film called Escape from Mogadishu, originally known as just Mogadishu. This is debuting in early August in the US in select theaters, just a few weeks after it opens in Korea first, which is a quick turnaround for a Korean film. Based on a true story: as civil war rages in Mogadishu, rival North and South Korean diplomats are left trapped. With no aid from either government, their only shot at survival may require uniting with bitter adversaries to escape. The cast of Escape from Mogadishu includes Kim Yoon-seok, Huh Joon-ho, Zo In-sung, Koo Kyo-hwan, Joung Man-sik, and Kim So-jin. This is an intense trailer, with brutal shots of civil war violence included uncensored, as they try to make it out safely.
Movieshellokpop.com

War Film “Escape from Mogadishu” Expects To Be A Major Success After Selling Out Reserved Tickets Ahead Of Premiere

Escape from Mogadishu is a blockbuster movie in the making with soaring anticipation from prospective audiences ahead of its premiere. On July 21, Lotte Cinema held an online ticket reservation event for the action film Escape from Mogadishu. In just less than an hour after the event opening, all tickets were sold out. This surge of audience reservation has surpassed the production team’s expectations about the film’s reception.
PetsGreenwichTime

Topic Buys North American Rights to Documentary 'Eli: A Dog in Prison'

Topic, the streaming service formed by First Look Media, has acquired North American rights to the documentary “Eli: A Dog in Prison.”. The film, about a dog who transforms the lives of three convicted felons, will debut on Topic on Aug. 26. It will be available on Vimeo On-Demand starting on Aug. 12.
TV & VideosDen of Geek

The Best Korean Dramas on Netflix to Watch Right Now

South Korea is one of the world’s biggest exporters of popular culture. From K-pop to K-dramas, Parasite to BTS, the East Asian country knows how to reach an international audience. Korean TV, especially K-dramas, have long been of interest to western markets, but it’s no longer just the Korean diaspora or romance drama fans underserved by western markets checking out K-dramas, international watchers of Korean dramas have become much more “mainstream” in the last few years, especially with Netflix’s increased focus and investment in the region.
MoviesDeadline

Tilda Swinton Starrer ‘Memoria’ Sells To MUBI In Key Markets; Buyer Also Takes ‘Prayers For The Stolen’ From The Match Factory — Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Indie distributor and SVOD service MUBI is continuing its remarkable buying spree at Cannes 2021. The growing player has taken rights from The Match Factory to Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Cannes Competition drama Memoria for Germany, Italy, Latin America (excluding Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Ecuador) and India. Palme d’Or winner Weerasethakul...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Chicken Soup Entertainment Acquires Crackle International Trademarks From Sony Pictures For Undisclosed Sum

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CSSE) acquired Crackle international trademarks from Sony Group Corp's (NYSE:SONY) CPE Holdings, Inc (Sony Pictures) in over 50 countries covering Australia, Asia, Europe, and South America. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. Chicken Soup for the Soul owned the international trademarks...
Video GamesMySanAntonio

Go PiXLS Acquires International Rights to The Grindhouse and Documentary Game Train

Harena Data has announced its esports entertainment streaming network Go PiXLS has acquired the international rights to the American classic The Grindhouse starring Andrew Stevens as well as the feature-length documentary Game Train. Upon its launch in mid-August, Go PiXLS will expand its offerings to different media and will air the two titles to its network of 30 platforms and cable television channels.
Brooklyn, NYnextmosh.com

Death From Above 1979 announce 2022 North American tour

Canadian rockers Death From Above 1979 – consisting of Sebastien Grainger and Jesse F. Keeler – have announced a beefy North American tour for March and April 2022. The trek is in support of their most recent studio album on Universal Music Canada titled ‘Is 4 Lovers.’. To coincide with...
MoviesPosted by
Forbes

Fantasia International Film Festival To Screen South Korean Films

Two new South Korean films will be featured at the 25th edition of the Fantasia International Film Festival. The festival, which runs from Aug. 5 through 25, will feature globally accessible streamed events, as well as a limited number of in-person screenings in Montreal. The two featured South Korean films...
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Terrors from the deep: Russian fisherman shows off alien-looking sea creatures caught by his trawler which look like the stuff of nightmares

A Russian fisherman has revealed his latest collection of alien-like sea creatures that he dragged from the depths of the ocean. Roman Fedortsov, 39, scours for cod, haddock and mackerel on commercial trawlers and sometimes fishes up to thousand metres below the surface (3,300 feet). In doing so, the Murmansk-based fisherman reels in a variety of bizarre-looking sea creatures.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

Bitcoin trader brothers 'who fled South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen cryptocurrency had bought citizenship to the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier'

Two brothers accused of fleeing South Africa with $3.6billion in stolen Bitcoin had bought citizenship for the Pacific Island of Vanuatu months earlier, according to a report. Ameer and Raees Cajee, the founders of a South African cryptocurrency exchange, disappeared earlier this year after telling investors their company had been hacked.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...
MoviesDeadline

Altitude Scores France Deal On Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK: Revisited’ – Cannes

EXCLUSIVE: Business continues to trickle through during the physical Cannes film festival, primarily on titles here in the selection. On the ground, Altitude Film Sales has now wrapped a deal for French rights on JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass with L’Atelier Distribution. Oliver Stone’s documentary debuted here in the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy