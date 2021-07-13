Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield County, CT

Fairfield County Man Who Claimed He Accidentally Shot Wife Charged With Murder

By Kathy Reakes
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPvjY_0avniP1k00
Albert Kokoth Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Fairfield County man who said he accidentally shot his wife to death in their basement has been charged with her murder.

Albert Kokoth, age 77, of New Canaan, was arrested on Tuesday, July 13, for the Thursday, May 6, shooting death of his wife Margaret Kokoth.

When police arrived at the home, Kokoth told officers that his shotgun accidentally "went off," striking his wife and killing her.

A subsequent investigation, including an autopsy of Margaret Kokoth, found two distinct wounds, one to the torso and one to the victim's head, said Lieutenant Jason Ferraro of the New Canaan Police.

Investigators also found a third slug that confirmed the gun had been fired at least three times.

"Based on this evidence and additional information gathered during the investigation it was determined initial claims by Kokoth of an accidental shooting were not supported," Ferraro said.

The Chief Medical Examiner certified the official cause of death: as shotgun wounds of the head and torso. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Kokoth was originally charged with:

  • Assault
  • Assault with a firearm
  • Illegal discharge of a firearm

On Tuesday, he was charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bond at the Bridgeport Correctional Facility.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 3

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
119K+
Followers
23K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
New Canaan, CT
Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#The New Canaan Police#Assault Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

NJ Man Indicted On Murder Charge For Beating Complete Stranger To Death, Authorities Say

A Union County grand jury returned a three-count indictment against a man accused of killing a stranger with a blunt object last summer, authorities announced. Oliver I. Tzarax-Lopez, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and two related second-degree weapons offenses in connection with the death of 37-year-old Newark's Nohora C. Agudelo, Union County Prosecutor William A. Daniel announced Friday, July 23.
Saugerties, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Area Man Arrested For Causing $7,500 In Damage To Police Car, Police Say

A 54-year-old area man has been arrested for allegedly causing more than $7,500 in damage to a police car parked across the street from his home. Ulster County resident, Derek S. Winnie, of the Village of Saugerties, was arrested on Thursday, July 22 following an investigation into damage to a Saugerties Police car while parked at the Cantine Memorial Sports Complex,
Westchester County, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Knife-Wielding Man Charged With Attempted Murder Of Police Officer In Westchester

A Westchester man is facing multiple attempted murder charges after allegedly attacking a police officer and stabbing him in the knife with a head, authorities announced. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Dobbs Ferry resident Matthew Burke has been indicted on a host of charges for stabbing a uniformed officer in the head as he was directing traffic at a construction site at Beacon Drive during an unprovoked attack on Thursday, May 20.
Scarsdale, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Woman With BAC More Than Double Legal Limit Busted For DWI In Westchester After Crash, Car Fire

A woman was allegedly driving with a blood alcohol content greater than two times the legal limit when she was involved in a crash that led to a care fire, police said. First responders in Scarsdale were dispatched to the scene of a crash shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 17 near the intersection of Popham Road and Chase Road, where there was a car on fire.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

NJ Man Threatened To Leak 'Compromising' Pics Of Girl Who Tried Ending Relationship, Police Say

A 23-year-old Newark man was arrested after threatening to release "compromising" photos of a girl who tried ending her relationship with him, authorities in Middlesex said. Robert Arroyo was charged with making terroristic threats, stalking, invasion of privacy and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, Middlesex Police Chief Matthew P. Geist said on Friday.

Comments / 3

Community Policy