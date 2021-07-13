Fairfield County Man Who Claimed He Accidentally Shot Wife Charged With Murder

Albert Kokoth Photo Credit: New Canaan Police Department

A Fairfield County man who said he accidentally shot his wife to death in their basement has been charged with her murder.

Albert Kokoth, age 77, of New Canaan, was arrested on Tuesday, July 13, for the Thursday, May 6, shooting death of his wife Margaret Kokoth.

When police arrived at the home, Kokoth told officers that his shotgun accidentally "went off," striking his wife and killing her.

A subsequent investigation, including an autopsy of Margaret Kokoth, found two distinct wounds, one to the torso and one to the victim's head, said Lieutenant Jason Ferraro of the New Canaan Police.

Investigators also found a third slug that confirmed the gun had been fired at least three times.

"Based on this evidence and additional information gathered during the investigation it was determined initial claims by Kokoth of an accidental shooting were not supported," Ferraro said.

The Chief Medical Examiner certified the official cause of death: as shotgun wounds of the head and torso. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Kokoth was originally charged with:

Assault

Assault with a firearm

Illegal discharge of a firearm

On Tuesday, he was charged with murder and is being held on a $2 million bond at the Bridgeport Correctional Facility.

