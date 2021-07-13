Lightning's Nikita Kucherov Played Stanley Cup Final with Fractured Rib Injury

Nikita Kucherov has established himself as a living legend on the ice, but he’s also creating quite the legacy off of it. The 28-year-old has been on an absolute bender since the Lightning captured their second straight Stanley Cup and he kept the parry rolling into the team’s boat parade on Monday, where things got… messy. Kuch agreed to do a live interview with WFLA and as he was moments away from going live, he may or may not have dropped an f-bomb. The reporter was a bit caught off guard and the whole thing was pretty hilarious.