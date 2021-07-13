Lightning's Nikita Kucherov Played Stanley Cup Final with Fractured Rib Injury
Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov played through a non-displaced rib fracture in the Stanley Cup Final. "He played with a flak jacket from that point on and also had a nerve block injection the day before every game," general manager Julien BriseBois told reporters Tuesday. "It makes his performance during these playoffs both before the injury and post-broken rib all the more impressive."bleacherreport.com
