Lightning's Nikita Kucherov Played Stanley Cup Final with Fractured Rib Injury

By Joseph Zucker, @JosephZucker
Bleacher Report
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov played through a non-displaced rib fracture in the Stanley Cup Final. "He played with a flak jacket from that point on and also had a nerve block injection the day before every game," general manager Julien BriseBois told reporters Tuesday. "It makes his performance during these playoffs both before the injury and post-broken rib all the more impressive."

