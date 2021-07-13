Cancel
Suspect FACETIMES as teen girl dies from gunshot wound to head in his car: Police

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHjEu_0avniA2500

An Oklahoma man was arrested on Monday for the kidnapping and presumed slaying of a 17-year-old girl who vanished last week.

KFOR reported that Haylie Gonzalez has not been seen since she attended a Fourth of July party at suspect Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez’s Oklahoma City home. The night of the gathering, Bonilla-Lopez, 18, allegedly video chatted with someone and showed them a female bleeding from her head in the front passenger seat.

The witness reportedly urged Bonilla-Lopez to take the injured teen to the hospital, but Bonilla-Lopez allegedly refused and said he did not want to go to prison.

Bonilla-Lopez reportedly told investigators that he FaceTimed with someone while Gonzalez was severely injured but still alive. He claimed he eventually drove Gonzalez to another location where he had someone else dispose of her body, according to KFOR.

Bonilla-Lopez allegedly told police that the person who got rid of Gonzalez’s body returned as he was cleaning his vehicle. The suspect claimed he eventually called back the witness and informed them that body was disposed of, the news outlet reported.

KFOR reported that at some point in the night, Gonzalez called a friend scared and asked for a ride.

According to KWTV, Bonilla-Lopez was seen washing his hands when a friend arrived at his residence to pick up Gonzalez. The teen’s family filed a missing persons report a couple of days later.

Police took Bonilla-Lopez’s car from his garage amid their ongoing investigation.

“They said there was bullet holes from inside the car going outside,” neighbor Rebert Freeman told KWTV.

Bonilla-Lopez is charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping. Authorities said they are looking for the second suspect.

For the latest true crime and justice news, subscribe to the ‘Crime Stories with Nancy Grace’ podcast. Listen to the latest episode:

Join Nancy Grace for her new online video series designed to help you protect what you love most — your children.

[Featured image: Eduardo Bonilla-Lopez/Oklahoma County Jail; Haylie Gonzalez/GoFundMe]

