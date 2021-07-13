[Crime Stories] Shocking New Evidence: Cult Mom Lori Vallow buys flip flops & Burger King while hubby #4 bleeds out dead
New evidence released by Arizona investigators indicates Charles Vallow’s death was planned. Detailed text messages point to the idea of harming Lori Vallow’s fourth husband being discussed months before he was shot by Alex Cox, who claimed self-defense.
Vallow’s brother, Gerry, said in an interview with EastIdahoNews.com that he was enraged by what he read in the report. A grand jury in Arizona indicted Lori Vallow for conspiracy to commit murder in Charles Vallow’s death. In May, a judge found that Lori Vallow was incompetent to stand trial and sent her to a state mental health facility for treatment. Gerry Vallow and his wife Melanie tell EastIdahoNews.com they have their doubts.
Joining Nancy Grace today:
“Crime Stories with Nancy Grace” on Fox Nation is also a national radio show heard on SiriusXM channel 111 airing for two hours daily starting at 12 p.m. EST. You can also subscribe and download the daily podcasts at iHeart Podcasts.
[Feature Photo: Lori Vallow/Police Handout]
Comments / 0