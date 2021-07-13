Cancel
Clackamas County, OR

Sock hop sweethearts still going steady celebrating 62nd

By Raymond Rendleman
Lake Oswego Review
Lake Oswego Review
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YYho2_0avni1An00 Clackamas County hospice honors diamond couple who met at a Southern Oregon 1950s dance.

Henry and Maria Herwig last month celebrated what will likely be their final wedding anniversary while in hospice at an assisted-living facility in Clackamas County.

Milwaukie's Royalton Place Assisted Living on June 6 helped the couple document their lives together as they celebrated 62 years of marriage. Henry provided guests live music by serenading Maria with his guitar, singing some of her favorite tunes.

Music was an important part of the Herwigs' relationship from when they first met at a "shoe dance" in 1955 on the Southern Oregon State University campus. Jane McKay, Royalton's director of memory care, said the Herwigs have "a love story for the ages."

Their lifelong love story began with the young ladies putting one of their shoes in the middle of the dance floor, prompting guys to then pick one up to choose their dance partner. As a college freshman, Henry saw a beautiful young lady named Maria put her shoe on the dance floor and quickly ran to pick it up.

In 1959, they married and would go on to have two children, Mike and Angie. Henry worked for much of his life at the Crown Zellerbach paper mill in West Linn, serving as superintendent of coating for paper.

When they were still active in the community, Maria and Henry enjoyed ballroom dancing, cross-country skiing and spending time with their families.

