Beauregard Parish, LA

Special Weather Statement issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN BEAUREGARD AND CENTRAL CALCASIEU PARISHES UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 300 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gillis, or near Moss Bluff, moving north at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lake Charles, Westlake, Moss Bluff, Ragley and Gillis.

alerts.weather.gov

