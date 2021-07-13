Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; West Baton Rouge AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ASCENSION...SOUTHEASTERN WEST BATON ROUGE...NORTHWESTERN LIVINGSTON...EAST CENTRAL IBERVILLE AND SOUTHWESTERN EAST BATON ROUGE PARISHES At 259 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Prairieville, or near Oak Hills Place, moving north at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, White Castle, Sorrento, Port Vincent, Westminster, Old Jefferson, Merrydale, Geismar, Inniswold, Prairieville, Village St. George, Shenandoah, Gardere and Carville. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 152 and 182. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 19. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 6. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.