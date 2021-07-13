Cancel
Botetourt County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Botetourt by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 15:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Botetourt A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL BOTETOURT COUNTY At 359 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lithia, or near Buchanan, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. This will impact Interstate 81 between mile markers 150 and 165 with very heavy rainfall, severely reduced visibility, small hail, wind gusts, and cloud-to-ground lightning. Locations impacted include Buchanan Fincastle Arcadia Springwood Lithia Nace and Blue Ridge. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov

