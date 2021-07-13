Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

'Land back': Holy Redeemer church vandalized in Portland

By Zane Sparling
Posted by 
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ll93U_0avnhv7500 Officials with Holy Redeemer Catholic Church said the damage has been repaired after appearing on their building's glass doors.

A historic Portland place of worship was vandalized over the weekend, according to religious officials.

The glass doors at the main entrance of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 25 N. Rosa Parks Way, were vandalized with spray paint messages sometime before Monday morning, July 12.

"It wasn't there on Sunday," a woman who answered the church's phone said.

The church has already begun remediation efforts to remove the graffiti, which included phrases such as "f--- colonizers + their gods" and "land back."

Lt. Greg Pashley with the Portland Police Bureau said the incident was reported to authorities around 8:50 a.m. on July 12.


Zane Sparling
Reporter
971-204-7865
email: zsparling@pamplinmedia.com
Follow me on <a href="http://twitter.com/ </p>

Comments / 0

Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
824
Followers
4K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Society
Portland, OR
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portland Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Vandalism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Religion
Related
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Portland's Laurelhurst Park homeless campers to be cleared

The City Council issues a joint statement saying the situation at the park threatens public health and safety.The Portland City Council announced Monday, July 26, that the large number of homeless people living in and near Laurelhurst Park in Southeast Portland soon will be moved. "City Council is unified in our decision to act immediately at Laurelhurst Park in the interests of public safety and public health," said the announcement signed by all five council members. The joint announcement released on July 26 said the situation at the park threatens public health and safety. It cited an undated by recent...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

Relay for Life Mid-Valley upcoming

Relay for Live Mid-Valley, which includes Woodburn, Canby and Molalla, takes place at Wooden Shoe Saturday. The Mid-Valley Relay for Life is scheduled to take place 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at Wooden Shoe Tulip Farm, 33814 S. Meridian Road, Woodburn. The event schedule includes an opening...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Local firefighters return from Bootleg Fire

The Multnomah County Task Force included crews and equipment from Portland, Gresham and Corbett.Firefighters from Multnomah County have returned from helping to battle the Bootleg Fire in southern Oregon. The megafire in Klamath and Lake counties that was started by lightning on July 6 has consumed over 401,000 acres. It is currently the largest wildfire in the country and is now 46% contained. The growth of the fire has slowed, but thousands of homes remain threatened on its eastern side, authorities said on Saturday, July 24. "This fire is resistant to stopping at dozer lines," Jim Hanson, fire behavior analyst,...
Wilsonville, ORPosted by
Portland Tribune

A lovely evening in the park

The Rotary Club of Wilsonville's Summer Concert Series returns with performance from Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts. An increasingly lively summer in Wilsonville continued Thursday, July 22, as the Rotary Club of Wilsonville's Summer Concert Series returned with a performance from crowd favorite Johnny Limbo and the Lugnuts at Town Center Park.
Posted by
Portland Tribune

Citizens group shares 'policy solutions' for crowd control

The report on police responses to protests will be presented to the Portland City Council on Sept. 22. The Citizen Review Committee Crowd Control & Use of Force Workgroup has released a set of recommendations on how to change the police response to protests in Portland. As protests continued in...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Fatal shooting exposes murky role of Portland's hired guards

'It was a time bomb waiting to happen,' said the father of Freddy Nelson Jr., who was killed near a Delta Park BottleDrop in May. On the evening of May 29, gunfire echoed across a North Portland shopping plaza. Around 6:30 p.m, an armed security guard on patrol at Delta Park Center fatally shot Freddy Nelson Jr., 49, four times through the windshield of Nelson's Nissan Frontier as he sat in the plaza's parking lot, according to interviews with eyewitnesses and family members. Records show the shooter, identified by Oregon Public Broadcasting as 28-year-old Logan Gimbel, was one of at...
Portland, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Saturday downtown stabbing victim dies

Portland Police Bureau homicide detectives are investigating the July 24 death.The Portland Police Bureau has launched a homicide investigation after a downtown stabbing victim died in a hospital Saturday, July 24. The name of the male victim was not immediately released. No suspect information was available, either. The stabbing happened despite increased police patrols and FBI assistance following a fatal downtown mass shooting the weekend before. An ambulance passing through downtown Portland spotted the victim just before 1 a.m. July 24 at the intersection of Southwest Pine Street and Third Avenue. Crews said the man was seriously wounded. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. "Preliminary information indicates the victim may have been stabbed," the bureau said Saturday morning. "An autopsy will be scheduled for a later time to determine the cause and manner of death." Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Ryan Foote at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Michael Jones at Michael.Jones@portlandoregon.gov. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01} RELATED STORIES - Mass shooting prompts weekend police, FBI response
West Linn, ORPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Shot in the dark

A-WOL Aerial dance troupe returns to the forest with their show Art in the Dark, which showcases strength and silk Nothing says back to normal like the return of A-WOL Dance Collective and its spectacular show Art in the Dark. Every summer the aerial dance collective rig cables between the Douglas Firs in Mary S. Young State Park in West Linn, build stages, then perform an act where colored lights and greenery combine with the fluid forms of dangling athletes. The 2020 show was canceled, like most everything else. As a dance form, aerial relies on grappling and lifting unlike...
Woodburn, ORPosted by
Woodburn Independent

Woodburn's Fiesta Mexicana names grand marshal, court

Introducing Woodburn's Fiesta Mexicana Court and the Grand Marshal of its parade. Woodburn's Fiesta Mexicana is around the corner and some key announcements have been made as organizers are busy putting finishing touches on the event, which kicks off Aug. 7. Woodburn Community Relations Manager Maricela Guerrero said the 58-year...
ObituariesPosted by
Portland Tribune

Harrison McKnight Jr.

December 28, 1935 to July 18, 2021- Harrison was born in Blackfoot, Idaho to Harrison McKnight and Gertrude Eva England McKnight. Harrison (Mac) McKnight Jr. was born December 28th, 1935 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Harrison McKnight and Gertrude Eva England McKnight. Mac was the thirteenth of fourteen children and spent his youth in Moreland, Idaho, graduating from Snake River High School and also attended Idaho State. He was a member and President of the Snake River Chapter of the FFA and was awarded as the State Farmer of Idaho. Mac served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints in the North Central States Mission spending his time in Minnesota and North Dakota. Upon completion of his full-time mission, Mac continued to show his love for the gospel by living a life committed to serving others. Mac married Greta Lee Wright on October 17, 1958 in the Idaho Falls Temple and they moved to Troutdale, Oregon in April of 1960. They were then blessed with three wonderful children, LeAnn, Kurt and KayLynn. Mac served honorably in both the Idaho and Oregon National Guard. Mac spent his entire life farming and was the founder of Ever Fresh Fruit Company and L2K Farms, Inc. He served on the Board of Directors of the Gresham Co-op, serving several years as Chairman of the Board. Mac mentored and employed many youth in the Gresham/Sandy area, was loved by all and his legacy is one of spirited generosity to his family, friends and community. When not working, Mac enjoyed fishing, traveling, reading and most of all spending time with his loved family and friends. He remained an active member of the Tickle Creek Ward in Sandy, Oregon where he continued his lifelong service as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mac passed away July 18th, 2021 in Gresham, Oregon and is proceeded in death by his parents and eleven other brothers and sisters. Mac is survived by his adoring wife of 62 years Greta Lee, sisters Eunice Pratt and Janie Whimpey (Scott), three children, LeAnn Miller (Bill), Kurt H. McKnight, KayLynn Ramberg (Clay), ten grandchildren, Christopher (Kathleen), Brandi (Tyson), Jeremy (Kelsey), Jordan, Brady (Ann), Savannah, Kaden, Harrison, Hallie, Chase and six great-grandchildren, Joshua, Brooklyn, Christlynn, Kylie, Jace, Porter and many other loved family members. His family is full of gratitude for the compassionate care provided to him by Mt. Hood Hospice, Hans and Silvia Seulean as well as other care givers that provided love and support. Donations to Mt. Hood Hospice, PO Box 1269, Sandy, OR, 97055 would be greatly appreciated. Sandy Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy