'Land back': Holy Redeemer church vandalized in Portland

Officials with Holy Redeemer Catholic Church said the damage has been repaired after appearing on their building's glass doors.

A historic Portland place of worship was vandalized over the weekend, according to religious officials.

The glass doors at the main entrance of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 25 N. Rosa Parks Way, were vandalized with spray paint messages sometime before Monday morning, July 12.

"It wasn't there on Sunday," a woman who answered the church's phone said.

The church has already begun remediation efforts to remove the graffiti, which included phrases such as "f--- colonizers + their gods" and "land back."

Lt. Greg Pashley with the Portland Police Bureau said the incident was reported to authorities around 8:50 a.m. on July 12.



