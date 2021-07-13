'Land back': Holy Redeemer church vandalized in Portland

December 28, 1935 to July 18, 2021- Harrison was born in Blackfoot, Idaho to Harrison McKnight and Gertrude Eva England McKnight. Harrison (Mac) McKnight Jr. was born December 28th, 1935 in Blackfoot, Idaho to Harrison McKnight and Gertrude Eva England McKnight. Mac was the thirteenth of fourteen children and spent his youth in Moreland, Idaho, graduating from Snake River High School and also attended Idaho State. He was a member and President of the Snake River Chapter of the FFA and was awarded as the State Farmer of Idaho. Mac served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Saints in the North Central States Mission spending his time in Minnesota and North Dakota. Upon completion of his full-time mission, Mac continued to show his love for the gospel by living a life committed to serving others. Mac married Greta Lee Wright on October 17, 1958 in the Idaho Falls Temple and they moved to Troutdale, Oregon in April of 1960. They were then blessed with three wonderful children, LeAnn, Kurt and KayLynn. Mac served honorably in both the Idaho and Oregon National Guard. Mac spent his entire life farming and was the founder of Ever Fresh Fruit Company and L2K Farms, Inc. He served on the Board of Directors of the Gresham Co-op, serving several years as Chairman of the Board. Mac mentored and employed many youth in the Gresham/Sandy area, was loved by all and his legacy is one of spirited generosity to his family, friends and community. When not working, Mac enjoyed fishing, traveling, reading and most of all spending time with his loved family and friends. He remained an active member of the Tickle Creek Ward in Sandy, Oregon where he continued his lifelong service as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Mac passed away July 18th, 2021 in Gresham, Oregon and is proceeded in death by his parents and eleven other brothers and sisters. Mac is survived by his adoring wife of 62 years Greta Lee, sisters Eunice Pratt and Janie Whimpey (Scott), three children, LeAnn Miller (Bill), Kurt H. McKnight, KayLynn Ramberg (Clay), ten grandchildren, Christopher (Kathleen), Brandi (Tyson), Jeremy (Kelsey), Jordan, Brady (Ann), Savannah, Kaden, Harrison, Hallie, Chase and six great-grandchildren, Joshua, Brooklyn, Christlynn, Kylie, Jace, Porter and many other loved family members. His family is full of gratitude for the compassionate care provided to him by Mt. Hood Hospice, Hans and Silvia Seulean as well as other care givers that provided love and support. Donations to Mt. Hood Hospice, PO Box 1269, Sandy, OR, 97055 would be greatly appreciated. Sandy Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
