Special Weather Statement issued for Cullman by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-13 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Strong gusty winds will be capable of knocking down small tree limbs along with other small unsecured items. Seek safe shelter until this line of storms has passed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Cullman SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN CULLMAN COUNTY UNTIL 330 PM CDT At 301 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Houston Recreational Area to near Jasper to Gorgas Steam Plant. Movement was northeast at 30 mph. Winds around 45 mph will be possible with thisi line of storms. Locations impacted include Dodge City, Colony, Wilburn, Logan, Bremen, Arkadelphia, Crane Hill, Jones Chapel and Smith Lake.