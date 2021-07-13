Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT GENESEE COUNTY At 400 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Lennon, or near Flushing, moving northeast at 35 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Flushing around 410 PM EDT. Flint, Mount Morris and Beecher around 420 PM EDT. Clio, Burton and Crossroads Village around 425 PM EDT. Otisville around 440 PM EDT. Otter Lake around 445 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Atlas, Thetford Township, Argentine, Rankin and Genesee. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.