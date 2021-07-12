Pro-Skateboarder Leticia Bufoni Talks Olympic Goals & Mental Health Ahead of Tokyo 2020
The Tokyo Olympics kicks off July 23 and the pressure is on for many athletes competing. While elite athletes are admired for their physical and emotional strength, many face anxiety and stress during the days leading up to competition. Insurance provider Allianz is partnering with Olympic athletes to shine a light on the importance of mental health. They're bringing emotional support dogs to athletes in order to help with those pressures. Brazilian professional street skateboarder and five time X-Games gold medalist, Leticia Bufoni, is partnering with the company and joins us to talk about it.cheddar.com
