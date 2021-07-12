Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Pro-Skateboarder Leticia Bufoni Talks Olympic Goals & Mental Health Ahead of Tokyo 2020

cheddar.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tokyo Olympics kicks off July 23 and the pressure is on for many athletes competing. While elite athletes are admired for their physical and emotional strength, many face anxiety and stress during the days leading up to competition. Insurance provider Allianz is partnering with Olympic athletes to shine a light on the importance of mental health. They're bringing emotional support dogs to athletes in order to help with those pressures. Brazilian professional street skateboarder and five time X-Games gold medalist, Leticia Bufoni, is partnering with the company and joins us to talk about it.

cheddar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skateboarder#Allianz#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Simone Biles Makes Another Shocking Decision at Tokyo Olympics

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition," USA Gymnastics announced in a statement on Wednesday (July 28). "We wholeheartedly support Simone's decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many."
SportsPosted by
KHFI 96.7 KISS FM

Two Texas Tech Athletes No Longer Allowed To Compete In Olympics

Two Texas Tech University track and field stars are no longer allowed to compete in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. Triple jump champion Ruth Usoro and sprinter Rosemary Chukwuma are the among the 10 track and field athletes from Nigeria who were declared ineligible for the games on Wednesday, July 28, because they failed to meet anti-doping guidelines, KCDB reported.
Posted by
The Independent

Tokyo 2020: What are the dark circles on the swimmers’ backs?

As the swimming competitions get underway at the Tokyo Olympic games, many athletes from across the world have debuted bodies covered in strange dark circles as they dive into the pool. It is not the first time the painful-looking splotches, which were seen on the backs of both Japanese swimmer...
Posted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
Combat SportsPosted by
Indy100

Tokyo Olympics viewers shocked after coach slaps athlete before judo match

Fans watching the Tokyo Olympic Games were left shocked after seeing a coach slapping an athlete before a judo match. As part of a pep talk ahead of her match against Hungarian opponent Szofi Ozbas, German judo star Martyna Trajdos was thoroughly roughhoused by her coach who grabbed her by her tunic and shook her before her slapping her twice on each cheek in quick succession.
Swimming & Surfing5newsonline.com

Why divers shower after every dive at the Tokyo Olympics

Competitive divers often go straight to a shower or jump in a jacuzzi just moments after they get out of the pool. It's a practice that has a lot of people wondering what's going on during the Olympics and seeking out answers on Google. Well, it all has to do with muscles.
NFLRefinery29

Protest Is Front & Center At The Tokyo Olympics — But For Black Athletes, It Comes At A Price

The image of hammer thrower Gwen Berry standing on a podium with her hip cocked to the side, her body turned away from her competitors and the anthem they were saluting, and her face holding an exasperated expression became an indelible example of athlete protest leading into the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. Berry, who before this moment was unaware that the US national anthem would be played during her medal ceremony (this happened during Olympic trials last month, where unlike during the games, the anthem is typically not played), also had a black T-shirt that read “Activist Athlete” draped over her head.
Mental HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

'She couldn't take the pressure we put on her': Gloating Russian media say Simone Biles 'let her team down' after 'refusing' to compete at Tokyo Olympics due to mental health issues

Gloating Russian media has delighted in Simone Biles' decision to withdraw from two events at the Tokyo Olympics for mental health reasons - saying she 'couldn't take the pressure' their athletes put her under. Columnists in Russia were sharply critical of the 24-year-old - in contrast to the support she...
Fresno County, CAKMPH.com

Talking about athletes and mental health

FRESNO Calif, (FOX26) — Olympic gymnast Simone Biles made another big decision Wednesday at the Olympics taking place in Tokyo. Prioritizing her mental health along with other athletes like Naomi Osaka is being seen as a step in the right direction in reversing the mental illness stigma. To take a...
Portage, WIWEAU-TV 13

Tokyo Olympics ramp things up by adding Skateboarding

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) -Skateboarding is one of four sports that will debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. It’s a sport that sprang up in the 1970′s in California and has seen a meteoric rise in popularity in the last 20 years or so. Skaters like Tony Hawk and his...
HealthSkySports

Liz Cambage withdraws from Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns

Liz Cambage has withdrawn from the Olympic Games citing mental health concerns, dealing a massive blow to Australia's medal hopes after Basketball Australia launched an investigation into an altercation involving the 29-year-old on Thursday. The Las Vegas Aces centre played for the Opals against Nigeria in a closed-doors game in...
Minnesota Stateminnesotamonthly.com

Minnesota Gymnast Prioritizes Mental and Physical Health Ahead of Olympics

How many young gymnasts dream of going to the Olympics? For Grace McCallum, that dream is set to become reality this summer. The Isanti, Minnesota, gymnast says she was actually shocked when it was announced she was going to Tokyo as a member of the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Team. She joins fellow Minnesotan Sunisa Lee on the women’s squad. Also, Shane Wiskus represents Minnesota on the men’s team.
SportsNBC Philadelphia

Nyjah Huston Skateboards Toward History at Tokyo Olympics

When skateboarding makes its Olympic debut at the Tokyo Olympics, Nyjah Huston will have the opportunity to show the world why he is regarded as one of the greatest street skaters of all time. The 16-time X Games winner and six-time world skateboarding champion looks to add Olympic gold medalist...

Comments / 0

Community Policy