Board upholds suspension of embattled doctor's hospital privileges

By Windsor Star
healthing.ca
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbattled kidney specialist Dr. Albert Kadri’s actions “disrupted the safe operation” of kidney care at Windsor Regional Hospital and “exposed or were reasonably likely to expose patients to harm,” an appeal board has ruled in upholding the hospital’s suspension of Kadri’s privileges. The Health Professions Appeal and Review Board also...

