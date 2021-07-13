Eskay Mining Encounters Extensive Stockwork Feeder Mineralization
Eskay Mining Corp. [TSXV-ESK, OTCQB-ESKYF, Frankfurt-KN7] has announced that recent diamond core drilling at the Jeff target, one of multiple targets across its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia, has encountered multiple intercepts of stockwork feeder mineralization similar to that encountered in drilling in 2020.resourceworld.com
