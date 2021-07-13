Eskay Mining Encounters Extensive Stockwork Feeder Mineralization

Mako Mining Corp. [TSXV-MKO, OTCQX-MAKOF] is pleased to provide an operating update from its San Albino gold mine (“San Albino”) in northern Nicaragua. All components of the 500 tonne per day gravity and carbon-in-leach (“CIL”) processing plant have been fully operational since the beginning of May 2021. Since May 12th, when the processing of high-grade mineralization began, the plant has been averaging 456 tonnes per day (“tpd”) at 71% availability (see Table 1). Since this time, the plant has been exclusively processing high-grade diluted vein material with an average grade of 12.52 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold and recovering an average of 96.3% (see Table 1).