Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Eskay Mining Encounters Extensive Stockwork Feeder Mineralization

By Resource World
resourceworld.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEskay Mining Corp. [TSXV-ESK, OTCQB-ESKYF, Frankfurt-KN7] has announced that recent diamond core drilling at the Jeff target, one of multiple targets across its 100% owned Consolidated Eskay precious metal-rich volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) project in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia, has encountered multiple intercepts of stockwork feeder mineralization similar to that encountered in drilling in 2020.

resourceworld.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Feeder#Extensions#Eskay Mining Corp#Tsxv#Otcqb Eskyf#Consolidated Eskay#J21 46#Gpt Au
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Metal Miningmining.com

Skeena’s Eskay Creek gold project boasts NPV of $1.1 billion

Skeena Resources (TSX: SKE) has released the preliminary feasibility report (PFS) for its 100%-owned Eskay Creek gold project with an after-tax net present value of C$1.4 billion ($1.1bn) and internal rate of return of 56%. The payback period is estimated at 1.4 years. A gold price of $1,550 per oz. and silver price of $22 per oz. were used.
Metal Miningminingnewsnorth.com

PFS details robust Eskay Creek gold mine

A prefeasibility study for developing a mine at Eskay Creek has confirmed what most have suspected – robust financial returns to the company that develops an open-pit mine at this historic gold-silver project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle. "Eskay Creek has a rare combination of attributes: scale, impressive grade and...
Metal Miningkitco.com

Titan Mining trades up on high-grade mineralization

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Drilling results included 11 ft of 18.4% zinc within 20 ft of 11% zinc; 4 ft of 25%...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

Aguila American advances on copper project news

Aguila American Gold Ltd. [AGL-TSXV, AGLAF-OTCQB, A2DR6E-WKN] shares were active Thursday after the company said it acquired through staking the Cora copper project in Pinal County, Arizona. Aguila said the project was identified during an extensive and ongoing project generation program targeting copper deposits within mining supportive jurisdictions in North America.
Economyresourceworld.com

Kenorland Minerals Commences Drilling at the Frotet Project, Quebec

Kenorland Minerals Ltd. (TSXV-KLD, FSE-3WQ0) (“Kenorland” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2021 summer exploration program at the Frotet Project (“the Project”), located in northern Quebec and held under joint venture (the “Joint Venture”) with Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd (“SMMCL”). 2021 Summer Exploration Program.
Economyresourceworld.com

StraightUp Resources acquires strategic ground in the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt, Ontario

Straightup Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) reported that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire the Bear Head Gold Project comprising 31 mining claims totaling 1,944 hectares in the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt of the Uchi Subprovince. The property is located 80km west of the Pickle Lake Gold Camp and is contiguous to Ardiden’s massive Pickle Lake Gold Project which covers 870 km2. The Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt is host to the Golden Patricia former gold mine which produced 620,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 15.2 g/t Au from 1988-1997. The Bear Head Gold Project lies 14km northeast of the Golden Patricia Mine.
Economyresourceworld.com

Galleon Gold Announces New Discovery at West Cache Gold Project

Galleon Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGO) (the “Company” or “Galleon Gold”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new mineralized area with multiple gold zones at its 100% owned West Cache Gold Project, Timmins, Ontario. South Area Discovery – multiple gold zones with significant grades and widths. Located in previously...
Arizona StateStreetInsider.com

GMV Minerals Starts Drilling - First Hole Is the Most Extensively Mineralized One Ever Encountered at the Mexican Hat Gold Project in S.E. Arizona

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 13, 2021) - GMV Minerals Inc.(TSXV: GMV) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has commenced drilling on its wholly-owned Mexican Hat Property located in Cochise County, Arizona, USA.
Metal Miningmining.com

Barrick confirms extension of Tongon mine life

Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) said on Saturday that significant exploration successes could extend the life of its Tongon gold mine in the Ivory Coast. According to Bristow, in addition to work on the Seydou North and Tongon West targets, Tongon has filed the documentation for the extension of its Nielle mining licence by a further 10 years, to support the drive to add to its life-of-mine.
Businessresourceworld.com

Kutcho Copper enters into Economic Participation Agreement negotiations with First Nations

Kutcho Copper Corp. (TSXV: KC) (OTC: KCCFF), the Kaska Nation (as represented by Dease River First Nation) and the Tahltan Nation (as represented by the Tahltan Central Government) announced that they have agreed to begin negotiating Economic Participation Agreements. The Agreements relate to the Kutcho Project, located 100 km east of Dease Lake in Northern British Columbia. This negotiation process is significant and timely as the Kutcho Project’s Feasibility Study is nearing completion, and Kutcho is preparing to reenter the Environmental Assessment Process.
Businessresourceworld.com

Platinum Group Metals subsidiary granted third US patent focused on lithium sulphur batteries

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSX: PTM) (NYSE: PLG) and subsidiary Lion Battery Technologies Inc. reports that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a third patent to Florida International University related to platinum group metals being used in lithium batteries. Specifically, this third patent is related to PGMs in the “Next Generation” Lithium Sulphur Batteries. Under a sponsored research agreement, Lion has exclusive rights to all technology being developed by FIU with Lion funding, including granted patents.
Industryresourceworld.com

Mako Mining Provides Pre-Commercial Production Operating Results for May and June and Declares Commercial Production

Mako Mining Corp. [TSXV-MKO, OTCQX-MAKOF] is pleased to provide an operating update from its San Albino gold mine (“San Albino”) in northern Nicaragua. All components of the 500 tonne per day gravity and carbon-in-leach (“CIL”) processing plant have been fully operational since the beginning of May 2021. Since May 12th, when the processing of high-grade mineralization began, the plant has been averaging 456 tonnes per day (“tpd”) at 71% availability (see Table 1). Since this time, the plant has been exclusively processing high-grade diluted vein material with an average grade of 12.52 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold and recovering an average of 96.3% (see Table 1).
Economyresourceworld.com

Golden Tag hits 257 g/t AgEq over 16.34 m

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. [GOG-TSXV, GTAGF-OTCQB] shares advanced on Thursday after the company released impressive drilling results from ongoing exploration at its 100% owned San Diego silver project in Durango, Mexico. Thursday’s press release detailed complete results from diamond drill hole 21-58, part of a program targeting bulk-tonnage mineralization. The...
Metal Miningresourceworld.com

TRU options Newfoundland project with visible gold, shares rise

TRU Precious Metals Corp. [TRU-TSXV, TRUIF-OTCQB, FSE-706] shares rallied Wednesday in active trading after the company said it has taken an option on a Newfoundland property on which the company has found visible gold. The optioned claims, covering 12.75 square kilometres, are contiguous with the company’s flagship Golden Rose project,...
Agriculturecapitalpress.com

National feeder and stocker cattle report

(Federal-State Market News) Compared to last week, steers and heifers sold steady to 2.00 higher in the South Central region and steady to 2.00 lower in the Southeast region. Demand was reported from moderate to very good depending on the quality and weighing conditions at auctions in the nation this week. Typical southwest summer weather continues to beat down on the earth in the upper third of the country.
MilitaryJanes

INS Tabar seen with new combat system upgrades

The Indian Navy's Project 1135.6 (P1135.6) guided-missile frigate, INS Tabar (F44), has been upgraded with new combat systems. These systems include a new electronic warfare (EW) suite, radars and sonars, and are visible in recent images of the ship taken throughout its ongoing deployment in the Mediterranean and Europe. Among...
Colorado StateStreetInsider.com

Viscount Mining Finds Widespread Silver Mineralization over 170 meters per hole on Multiple Drill Holes at the Passiflora in Silver Cliff Colorado

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2021) - Viscount Mining Corp. (TSXV: VML) (OTCQB: VLMGF) ("Viscount Mining") is pleased to announce results from our exploration holes at the Passiflora at its Silver Cliff property in Colorado.
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific To Go Public In $4 Billion Deal As U.S. Crypto Mining Surges Amid China Crackdown

Core Scientific, one of the largest cryptocurrency miners in the United States, announced Wednesday it plans to list on the Nasdaq exchange in a deal that values the four-year-old company at $4.3 billion—the latest sign the nation's growing prominence as a bitcoin mining hub should only rise as longtime market leader China continues cracking down on the space.

Comments / 0

Community Policy