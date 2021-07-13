Cancel
Energy Industry

Empire Wind plans power delivery to New York in 2025

By Kirk Moore
workboat.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectricity from the Equinor and BP Empire Wind project should start coming into New York’s power grid in 2025, according to updated plans the joint venture has filed with the Department of Energy's Bureau of Ocean Energy Management. The first offshore wind energy project laid out for the New York...

