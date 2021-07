Caffé Milano offers a modern take on the classic Naples, presenting gourmet food in a casual setting. We can delight you with our homemade bread and pastas, our signature skizza (our innovated light pizza), a wide variety of sandwiches and international dishes to satisfy our worldwide clientele. We offer delicious handcrafted drinks and signature desserts. If you are looking for an ideal spot, Caffé Milano should be your first stop of the day and your last stop at night.